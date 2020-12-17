Dutch Designer Daan Roosegaarde, has been working with a team of technicians and experts to create a lighting installation that can kill harmful bacteria and virus particles in the air — coronavirus included.

The light, named the “Urban Sun”, may then be installed in public spaces where people could meet each other in a virus-free environment.

The designer and his team have been working on the creation of the “Urban Sun” for almost a year now and hopes to unveil the first of its kind in January 2021.

Roosegaarde has become quite well known due to a number of previous projects such as the studio’s initiative to recycle space waste and its light installation to commemorate victims of the holocaust.

UV-C light

The “Urban Sun” installation will emit a specific light called UV-C light in the wavelength of 222nm. This is a wavelength that is not dangerous for humans, however, studies have found that this type of light can kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in the air.

A slightly higher wavelength of UV-C light is currently used as a disinfectant for objects and rooms however, this is too dangerous for humans and therefore cannot be used in public spaces with people.

With Roosegarde’s design, a lower wavelength means that the light will be safe to use in spaces where people gather.

Safe environment

“Our Urban Sun inspires safer social encounters, and makes public spaces cleaner from the coronavirus to bring human well-being” Studio Roosegaarde writes on their website.

The studio has not announced when exactly the instillation will become available or where it will be first installed although the promotion video suggests that it may be used in both indoor and outdoor public spaces.

Feature Image: Studio Roosegaarde/Press release.