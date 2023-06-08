Amsterdam-bound night train evacuated due to fire, passengers injured

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
After a tunnel fire, a night train heading to Amsterdam and Hamburg was forced to evacuate 151 passengers. Thirty-three people were injured.

The fire broke out last night, June 8, in a fifteen-kilometre-long tunnel in Austria. The passengers were taken out en masse by the fire brigade and were provided with tents while waiting for buses to take them to hotels in Innsbruck.

Thirty-three people were injured due to smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital, thankfully, their injuries are only minor. 

What happened? 

The fire is believed to have started due to a damaged overhead line. While the fire has been extinguished and the tunnel is being ventilated, it is still closed.

Translation: Night train stranded by fire in tunnel in Tyrol, 33 injured

Trains are still running from Zurich and Vienna, but for now, trains from Innsbruck have been cancelled. 

Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

