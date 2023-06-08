Amsterdam-bound night train evacuated due to fire, passengers injured

After a tunnel fire, a night train heading to Amsterdam and Hamburg was forced to evacuate 151 passengers. Thirty-three people were injured.

The fire broke out last night, June 8, in a fifteen-kilometre-long tunnel in Austria. The passengers were taken out en masse by the fire brigade and were provided with tents while waiting for buses to take them to hotels in Innsbruck.

Thirty-three people were injured due to smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital, thankfully, their injuries are only minor.

What happened?

The fire is believed to have started due to a damaged overhead line. While the fire has been extinguished and the tunnel is being ventilated, it is still closed.

Nachttrein strandt door brand in tunnel in Tirol, 33 gewonden https://t.co/ICu9gGENET pic.twitter.com/eVOMddV4G8 — De Standaard (@destandaard) June 8, 2023 Translation: Night train stranded by fire in tunnel in Tyrol, 33 injured

Trains are still running from Zurich and Vienna, but for now, trains from Innsbruck have been cancelled.

