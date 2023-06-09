Echt bizarre! This Bangladeshi boy can sing the Dutch national anthem (and 120 more!)

Many of us can hardly remember our country’s whole national anthem, but Priungshu Roy Chowdhury, a 15-year-old boy from Bangladesh, taught himself 120 anthems — including the Netherlands’, in just eight months. 😳

Inspired by the tradition of singing participating countries’ national anthems before the start of cricket games, the boy set aside 45 minutes every day during the pandemic to learn almost every country’s patriotic songs, according to NepalNews.

He says that he hopes his singing can help to foster good friendships between his country and others, as well as increase awareness about world peace. 

120 national anthems

Feeling inspired to take on the challenge yourself? 💪 Chowdhury says that the anthems of Nepal, India, Bhutan, Malaysia, England, and Morocco were the simplest to master. He added that patience and perseverance were vital to him completing his mission.

Apparently, the Dutch national anthem wasn’t one of the easier ones to learn, but you can give it a try with this video:

The high-schooler even submitted an application to the Guinness World Record in hopes of documenting his achievements. 

READ MORE | The history of the Dutch national anthem: the Wilhelmus

In the long run, he dreams of taking his talent to the stage at international sporting events and in front of other nations’ diplomats.

Can you sing your country’s national anthem? Tell us in the comments below!

Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

