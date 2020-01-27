As the world struggles to reorganize around the ongoing threat of coronavirus, the Netherlands has followed other European countries examples and begun evacuating Dutch citizens currently in China. How is the Netherlands responding to the coronavirus outbreak?

About 20 Dutch people are thought to remain in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dutch government has partnered with France, who also has many citizens remaining in the Asian country, to get any remaining Dutchies home. However, any Chinese children or partners of the foreign evacuees will have to remain behind, says the Chinese government.

There have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in France, although none so far in the Netherlands.

The method of the evacuations for coronavirus is unknown. Dutch and French nationals currently in Hubei may have to travel by bus to Hunan province before being placed on a plane to Europe.

Quarantined at own expense

However, the concern won’t end on Dutch soil. The Dutch government has said that anyone in the Chinese province of Hubei will be quarantined for two weeks. This will be at their own expense.

The Dutch nationals in China were informed of this requirement by the Dutch embassy via email, reports RTL Nieuws.

“Be aware that on arrival in another Chinese province, or at a European destination, you will be housed in quarantine for a minimum of two weeks in a suitable location,” the email said. Mouth masks in high demand in the Netherlands Sales of mouth masks and disinfectant gel have increased dramatically in the Netherlands since the outbreak of coronavirus. According to bol.com, 50 times more mouth masks have been demanded since January 20. Wholesalers are struggling to keep up with the demand for the product, says ANP news agency. Airlines respond to coronavirus outbreak

Holding an Air France-KLM ticket to China? You can now cancel your ticket free of charge if you no longer wish to go, provided the departure date is up to and including February 29,

Meanwhile, the Dutch Cabin Crew Association has asked that crews flying to China receive daily updates to the situation. Crew members are not currently required to wear face masks but have the option to do so if they choose.

Feature Image: SISTEMA 12/Wikimedia