Deadly plane crash kills three Dutch nationals in Croatia

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three Dutch nationals have died in a fatal aircraft incident in Pula, Croatia yesterday.

Although the identities of each victim are not yet known, it is clear that a Dutch aircraft was involved in the tragedy, reports RTL Nieuws.

How and where?

The aircraft was en route from Maribor, Slovenia to Pula, Croatia when it disappeared from radar at noon local time. 

The reason for the unfortunate turn of events remains a mystery and it isn’t known how many people were on board the aircraft, only that three of them were Dutch. 

Over 120 people have been deployed for a search and rescue mission, however, the presence of possible landmines in the area means they are required to proceed with caution.

An investigation is in place to uncover the exact cause of the crash, which is presumed to be because of hazardous weather conditions.

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like "cultural shock." Eva's mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

