Deadly plane crash kills three Dutch nationals in Croatia

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three Dutch nationals have died in a fatal aircraft incident in Pula, Croatia yesterday.

Although the identities of each victim are not yet known, it is clear that a Dutch aircraft was involved in the tragedy, reports RTL Nieuws.

How and where?

The aircraft was en route from Maribor, Slovenia to Pula, Croatia when it disappeared from radar at noon local time.

The reason for the unfortunate turn of events remains a mystery and it isn’t known how many people were on board the aircraft, only that three of them were Dutch.

READ MORE | BREAKING: Dozens injured and one dead following serious train accident in Voorschoten

Over 120 people have been deployed for a search and rescue mission, however, the presence of possible landmines in the area means they are required to proceed with caution.

An investigation is in place to uncover the exact cause of the crash, which is presumed to be because of hazardous weather conditions.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.