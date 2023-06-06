Dutch museum slammed for ancient Egypt exhibition featuring Beyoncé and Lil Nas X

photo-of-egyptian-pharaoh-tutankhamun-statue-museum
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/108524208/stock-photo-stone-pharaoh-tutankhamen-mask.html

Egyptian authorities have banned the National Museum of Antiquities (RMO) in Leiden from excavating the Egyptian burial ground, Sakkara, due to a recently opened exhibit that drew heavy criticism from Egyptians. 

According to the NOS, Leiden’s Museum of Antiquities (RMO) opened an exhibition at the end of April that has caused heavy public outcry from Egypt.

An official email from the Antiquities Service in Egypt states that the museum is guilty of falsifying history because of its ‘Afrocentric’ approach to the Kemet exhibition.

The exhibition caused an uproar

The Kemet exhibition. Egypt in hip-hop, jazz, soul & funk’ is an exhibition at the RMO that looks for “the significance of ancient Egypt and Nubia in the work of musicians from the African diaspora”. 

The RMO is accused of participating in the appropriation of Egyptian culture by black artists from the United States. Why is this? Well, the Kemet exhibition mainly concerns African-American artists being depicted as ancient Egyptian icons.

In the museum, you can see artists such as Beyoncé and Rihanna depicted as Queen Nefertiti, rapper Nas as Pharaoh Tutankhamun, and Eddie Murphy as Pharaoh Ramses.

The Museum disagrees with accusations

RMO director Wim Weijland is angry about the accusations of history falsification. “That is indecent,” Weijland tells NRC.”This exhibition has been made with great care. As scientists, you don’t accuse each other like that. I, therefore, want that qualification to be withdrawn.” 

Egypt’s Antiquities Service will no longer be allowing the RMO to excavate in the Sakkara burial grounds near the Egyptian capital of Cairo. A team from the Leiden museum has been excavating there with international partners for years, but, due to the accusations, their work there will now come to an end.

While RMO is formally objecting to the decision and would like to return to Sakkara, Weijland will not make excuses. “And we are not adjusting the exhibition either. I am willing to add a sign with Egyptian commentary, but then someone has to come and see it first.” 

Weijland hopes to talk to the Egyptian antiquarian authorities as the RMO believes images are being taken out of context without any Egyptian officials visiting the exhibition in Leiden so far. 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

