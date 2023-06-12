Dutchman kills 11-year-old neighbour in France, wounding others

Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
A Dutchman living in the French region of Brittany shot at his neighbours through a hedge, killing an 11-year-old girl and wounding other members of the family.  

A British family were relaxing in their garden in the village of Saint-Herbot on Saturday night when their neighbour, a retired Dutchman, started shooting at them through their hedge, reports the NOS.

Family members wounded

When officers arrived at the scene, the 11-year-old girl was found dead and her parents wounded. The only member of the family that wasn’t injured was their 8-year-old daughter, who was understandably in shock.

Although it is still uncertain what triggered the incident between the 71-year-old Dutchman and his neighbours, the French prosecutor’s office believes that it has to do with a long-standing dispute over a piece of land.

Both the gunman and his wife retreated into their home after the shooting. After mediation with a police negotiator, the couple surrendered and were arrested an hour after the incident.

Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

