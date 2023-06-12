A Dutchman living in the French region of Brittany shot at his neighbours through a hedge, killing an 11-year-old girl and wounding other members of the family.

A British family were relaxing in their garden in the village of Saint-Herbot on Saturday night when their neighbour, a retired Dutchman, started shooting at them through their hedge, reports the NOS.

Family members wounded

When officers arrived at the scene, the 11-year-old girl was found dead and her parents wounded. The only member of the family that wasn’t injured was their 8-year-old daughter, who was understandably in shock.

Although it is still uncertain what triggered the incident between the 71-year-old Dutchman and his neighbours, the French prosecutor’s office believes that it has to do with a long-standing dispute over a piece of land.

Both the gunman and his wife retreated into their home after the shooting. After mediation with a police negotiator, the couple surrendered and were arrested an hour after the incident.

