All aboard! Heaps more international trains are coming to the Netherlands in 2022

Speedy, better for the environment than planes and cars, irresistible views, and a tiny bit romantic: travelling by rail from the Netherlands to other countries is getting easier by the day.

Even more room will be made on Dutch tracks for international rail journeys in 2022, with multiple new lines launching.

So which classic European destinations will soon be just a train ride away? Here’s a glimpse!

A hop, skip, and jump to Berlin or Prague

Ever wanted to journey through eight European cities in a single night? The Dutch start-up, European Sleeper, will journey through Brussels, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Hannover, Berlin, Dresden, and Prague in one journey from April 2022.

The trains offer free internet, privacy, coffee, and even breakfast in bed which makes the only remaining question: “How would you like your eggs?”

A weekend in Switzerland

From the flatlands of the Netherlands to the snow-crusted mountain peaks of Switzerland in a single night. The night train between Amsterdam and Zurich is making a comeback, with ProRail reserving space on the tracks. Now, it’s up to NS International and its foreign partners to get the train into gear.

From Switzerland, it’s also possible to get to other European destinations like Milan, Venice, Florence, and Rome. Did someone say ‘Eurotrip’? 🧳

Panoramic view of historic Zurich city center with famous Fraumunster, Grossmunster and St. Peter and river Limmat at Lake Zurich on a sunny day with clouds in summer, Canton of Zurich, Switzerland
Sat ‘Guten Morgen Zurich!’. Image: pandionhiatus3/Depositphotos

All the way to Italy (and Austria, and Czechia)

What do you do when the night trains you want to take don’t exist? Charter a train and make it happen! At least, that’s what we think went through GreenCityTrip.nl’s head when they launched their own international rail trips to Venice, Verona, Vienna, Innsbruck, Milan, and Prague. The best part? You can snooze all the way there!

Psst: GreenCityTrip.nl says that Krakow, Copenhagen, and Budapest could be on the cards in the future! 🤫

Tea with the queen in London

Alright, the Eurostar has been running between Amsterdam and London for a while now — but it’s finally getting back on its feet after coronavirus, with the operator adding more trains to the schedule.

Railway rules

Rail Manager ProRail makes a decision every year about how the railways will be used for the upcoming 12 months. Now that the choices have been made, the new allocations will come into effect from December.

Focus on international trains in the future

Wave a happy goodbye to those cramped cattle-car seats of your favourite(?) budget airline! Say adios to long security lines or boring passport control queues. Switch out “Please be at the airport at least two hours before your flight” for “My train leaves at 12:00, so I’ll be at the platform at 11:55.”

Why? More international rail services could be on the way!

graphic-of-a-possible-high-performance-train-network
A possible European high-performance train network. Image: ProRail/Supplied

Jeroen Wesdorp, program manager Mobility Development at ProRail says that international trains are a ‘green’ alternative to cars and planes.

Based on this, ProRail wants to invest in more international trains and investigate better options for transfers with its international rail partners.

What international train routes are you waiting for? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Scanrail/Depositphotos

