Top! Amsterdam is once again the most attractive Dutch city to live in

For the second year in a row, Amsterdam ranks as the most attractive Dutch city to live in. Maybe that makes up for all the overpriced coffee and clueless tourists on the bike path!

Complaints aside, Amsterdammers really are a lucky bunch. According to the Atlas for Municipalities (an index created by Atlas Research), Amsterdam is the top-ranking city out of a whopping 50 that were surveyed.

These 50 cities are ranked based on more than 50 indicators, including employment opportunities, universities, cultural facilities, and house prices (mice included).

Blue and green, plus a scene

The emphasis of this year’s survey was “blue and green.” What on earth does that mean? It’s quite simple actually, this refers to the amount of trees, parks, canals, and ponds that Dutch cities have to offer.

READ MORE | Why are there so many mice in the Netherlands?

While there are many things to deny about Amsterdam (no, not all houses look like they were made out of gingerbread), you can’t deny that even a moment of distraction on the bike will land you in either a canal, a park, a pond (puddle), or some poor tree.

Yep, turns out there’s an appeal to sitting at the Sarphatipark sharing a picnic with the rats, Cinderella-style.

But it’s not just trees

While nature is great, the city also offers many other reasons for why it’s such an attractive stad.

In the words of researcher Marten Middeldorp for the NRC, “Amsterdam is the largest city in an area with many jobs and many facilities. Where else can you find a Rijksmuseum and Concertgebouw and a cafe on every street corner? Where else can you find two broad universities?”

Go off, king.

amsterdam is small so whenever i go out of my own neighborhood and near where someone i know lives i feel like i’m trespassing on their territory — erika (@meatfactories) October 3, 2022

It’s true, biking around Amsterdam gives you beautiful buildings at every corner. The UvA campus buildings are scattered around the city, each with its own personal style.

And, rats or not, it seems there’s a big park always near. Why limit yourself to Vondelpark? Go for a walk at Rembrandtpark, Westerrpark, Oosterpark, Erasmuspark… the list goes on.

Even though we’re all busy enjoying the same 20 amenities (the ever-chaotic Rembrandtplein, the gorgeous Museumplein, and the canals), there’s so much more to do.

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2023 [UPDATED]

How about a pint and live music at Mulligan’s Irish pub, the oldest in the city? (Ask for Seán, and tell him we sent you). Or maybe enjoy some puppy yoga, or mug painting. Then go dancing at Radio Radio or Club NYX.

Even with the risk of your bike getting stolen, the tourists on the bike path, and the clouds of marijuana smoke, we just can’t seem to stop loving Amsterdam. Are we biased? Never! The truth is in the stats.

Do you think this is a fair ranking, or do you think Amsterdam is overrated? Let us know in the comments below!