Top! Amsterdam is once again the most attractive Dutch city to live in

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Amsterdam-city-skyline-with-water-in-sunset
Amsterdam

For the second year in a row, Amsterdam ranks as the most attractive Dutch city to live in. Maybe that makes up for all the overpriced coffee and clueless tourists on the bike path!

Complaints aside, Amsterdammers really are a lucky bunch. According to the Atlas for Municipalities (an index created by Atlas Research), Amsterdam is the top-ranking city out of a whopping 50 that were surveyed.

These 50 cities are ranked based on more than 50 indicators, including employment opportunities, universities, cultural facilities, and house prices (mice included). 

Blue and green, plus a scene

The emphasis of this year’s survey was “blue and green.” What on earth does that mean? It’s quite simple actually, this refers to the amount of trees, parks, canals, and ponds that Dutch cities have to offer. 

READ MORE | Why are there so many mice in the Netherlands?

While there are many things to deny about Amsterdam (no, not all houses look like they were made out of gingerbread), you can’t deny that even a moment of distraction on the bike will land you in either a canal, a park, a pond (puddle), or some poor tree.

Yep, turns out there’s an appeal to sitting at the Sarphatipark sharing a picnic with the rats, Cinderella-style.

But it’s not just trees

While nature is great, the city also offers many other reasons for why it’s such an attractive stad.

In the words of researcher Marten Middeldorp for the NRC, “Amsterdam is the largest city in an area with many jobs and many facilities. Where else can you find a Rijksmuseum and Concertgebouw and a cafe on every street corner? Where else can you find two broad universities?”

Go off, king. 

It’s true, biking around Amsterdam gives you beautiful buildings at every corner. The UvA campus buildings are scattered around the city, each with its own personal style. 

And, rats or not, it seems there’s a big park always near. Why limit yourself to Vondelpark? Go for a walk at Rembrandtpark, Westerrpark, Oosterpark, Erasmuspark… the list goes on.

Even though we’re all busy enjoying the same 20 amenities (the ever-chaotic Rembrandtplein, the gorgeous Museumplein, and the canals), there’s so much more to do. 

READ MORE | 33 best things to do in Amsterdam in 2023 [UPDATED]

How about a pint and live music at Mulligan’s Irish pub, the oldest in the city? (Ask for Seán, and tell him we sent you). Or maybe enjoy some puppy yoga, or mug painting. Then go dancing at Radio Radio or Club NYX.

Even with the risk of your bike getting stolen, the tourists on the bike path, and the clouds of marijuana smoke, we just can’t seem to stop loving Amsterdam. Are we biased? Never! The truth is in the stats.

Do you think this is a fair ranking, or do you think Amsterdam is overrated? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
FlixBus announces “exciting experiment” launching international trains in NL
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

FlixBus announces “exciting experiment” launching international trains in NL

We’ve all been there. Stranded on the side of the road with a kebab post-night out in Berlin after interrailing...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

FlixBus announces “exciting experiment” launching international trains in NL

Ellen Ranebo - 0
We’ve all been there. Stranded on the side of the road with a kebab post-night out in Berlin after interrailing with a friend.  It sounded...

Dutch Quirk #84: Buy everything from IKEA and then donate it to a Kringloop a year later

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 1
We love IKEA, but we also love some Kringloop hunting. The Dutch advantage? You can probably find all IKEA furniture at Kringloop — what...

All you need to know about Pentecost in the Netherlands: 2023

Vlad Moca-Grama - 0
The Spring season comes with all sorts of public holidays in the Netherlands, and Pentecost is right at the top of that list. Pentecost, also...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.