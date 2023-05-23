Are we surprised? Amsterdam officially has one of the best public images in the world 

Image: Depositphotos, https://nl.depositphotos.com/155871336/stock-photo-the-most-famous-canals-and.html

We get it, you love Amsterdam — maybe even a little too much — and who can blame you with the way the city is branded! Just please, reel in the stag-dos. (We see you, British men).

Yep, the city certainly knows how to sell itself. Amsterdam has the 10th best city branding in the world, as determined by 2023’s Brand Finance City Index rankings. 

Widely known for the thrilling scandals of nightlife, unapologetic culture, and innovative art scene, our favourite city hasn’t gone unnoticed by the rest of the world. 

What is a Brand Finance Index Score? We’re glad you asked 

Ok, so, what is the Brand Finance Index Score? Basically, this index is often used in sales, and measures how well a given city has branded or marketed itself, based on the public’s perception of it. 

Apparently, Amsterdam scored high due to its “people & values”, “sustainability”— living in houseboats with near-nonexistent carbon footprints pays off — and, predictably, its “nightlife”, as well as its “Friendly”, “Fun” atmosphere. 

How high are we talking? The Brand Finance Index score is calculated via surveys of 15,000 people from 20 different countries — and our “Venice of the North” received 75.7/100 points. 

A city with a worldwide reputation

It’s safe to say the city, in spite of its attempts to undo some of its success with pulling in tourists, has become quite good at making itself known. 

READ MORE | The City wants the ‘I amsterdam’ sign gone. Is this the end of Iamsterdam?

While it might not be how the Dutch capital wants to be perceived, name-drop the word “Amsterdam” to your friends abroad, and you’re sure to be met with wide-eyed awe, maybe even a hint of fear. Isn’t that where people buy a joint, with their coffee? 

READ MORE | Amsterdam’s best weed: coffeeshops and cannabis guide [2023]

They’ll ask about the red light district, feigning nonchalance, or mention offhand that it’s where they drunkenly got a tattoo last summer. 

Young internationals especially are drawn to Amsterdam’s debauchery like a moth to a flame. It’s like a cooler, grunge-y version of the more obvious study-abroad choice, Paris. If you know, you know.

Amsterdam also scored high for its notable “consideration”. Whatever that means, we’ll take it. 

So, where did your city rank? 

Curious as to how good your local city is at creating a city brand? Take a look for yourself! 

RankCity BrandCountryScore
1LondonUK84.6
2New York USA83.0
3ParisFrance79.7
4Los Angeles USA78.6
5SydneyAustralia 77.9
6SingaporeSingapore77.5
7TokyoJapan77.0
8San FranciscoUSA76.3
9DubaiUAE75.8
10AmsterdamNetherlands75.7

Losing only to the likes of London (the top ranking city), New York (second), or Los Angeles — and, let’s face it, no one could compete with those — our Dam has done pretty well for itself. Too well, in fact, some may say. 

Is it time to reign in Amsterdam’s appeal and glamour to reduce tourism? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Keep the coat! Dutch sunshine stays (but not the balmy temperatures)
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

