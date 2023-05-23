We get it, you love Amsterdam — maybe even a little too much — and who can blame you with the way the city is branded! Just please, reel in the stag-dos. (We see you, British men).

Yep, the city certainly knows how to sell itself. Amsterdam has the 10th best city branding in the world, as determined by 2023’s Brand Finance City Index rankings.

Widely known for the thrilling scandals of nightlife, unapologetic culture, and innovative art scene, our favourite city hasn’t gone unnoticed by the rest of the world.

What is a Brand Finance Index Score? We’re glad you asked

Ok, so, what is the Brand Finance Index Score? Basically, this index is often used in sales, and measures how well a given city has branded or marketed itself, based on the public’s perception of it.

Apparently, Amsterdam scored high due to its “people & values”, “sustainability”— living in houseboats with near-nonexistent carbon footprints pays off — and, predictably, its “nightlife”, as well as its “Friendly”, “Fun” atmosphere.

How high are we talking? The Brand Finance Index score is calculated via surveys of 15,000 people from 20 different countries — and our “Venice of the North” received 75.7/100 points.

A city with a worldwide reputation

It’s safe to say the city, in spite of its attempts to undo some of its success with pulling in tourists, has become quite good at making itself known.

While it might not be how the Dutch capital wants to be perceived, name-drop the word “Amsterdam” to your friends abroad, and you’re sure to be met with wide-eyed awe, maybe even a hint of fear. Isn’t that where people buy a joint, with their coffee?

They’ll ask about the red light district, feigning nonchalance, or mention offhand that it’s where they drunkenly got a tattoo last summer.

Young internationals especially are drawn to Amsterdam’s debauchery like a moth to a flame. It’s like a cooler, grunge-y version of the more obvious study-abroad choice, Paris. If you know, you know.

Amsterdam also scored high for its notable “consideration”. Whatever that means, we’ll take it.

So, where did your city rank?

Curious as to how good your local city is at creating a city brand? Take a look for yourself!

Rank City Brand Country Score 1 London UK 84.6 2 New York USA 83.0 3 Paris France 79.7 4 Los Angeles USA 78.6 5 Sydney Australia 77.9 6 Singapore Singapore 77.5 7 Tokyo Japan 77.0 8 San Francisco USA 76.3 9 Dubai UAE 75.8 10 Amsterdam Netherlands 75.7

Losing only to the likes of London (the top ranking city), New York (second), or Los Angeles — and, let’s face it, no one could compete with those — our Dam has done pretty well for itself. Too well, in fact, some may say.

Is it time to reign in Amsterdam’s appeal and glamour to reduce tourism? Let us know in the comments below.