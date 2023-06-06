This Dutch countess just blasted an alleged racist on TV (and got mixed reactions online)

NewsPolitics & Society
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
eloise-blasts-racist-on-tv
DutchReview

In a fragment of an episode of the Dutch programme “In Your Face”, countess Eloise van Oranje was filmed intervening in a racist conversation. The internet, as usual, has a lot to say.

While out for a meal with a friend, Eloise overhears an allegedly racist conversation between two brothers about one man’s girlfriend, a black woman. 

We say “allegedly” because it was part of the “In Your Face” programme, which uses set-up scenarios to test how bystanders react to situations like this. 

As RTL Nieuws writes, the goal of the show is to find out how “social” people are in the Netherlands.

This means Eloise didn’t know that the two men having the racist conversation were actors. 🤫

“Doe normaal!”

Here’s how it all went down. 

After overhearing the men say things such as, “You don’t go with a black one,” Eloise tells her friend that she has to do something about it. And so she does. 💅

READ MORE | Royal Dutch police must not discriminate against travellers based on appearance, Dutch court rules 

She gets up from the table, walks up to them and hits them with the good ol’ “Doe normaal!” (act normal).

She puts one of the actors in his place and says, “Sorry, I’m sorry, but this is so racist (…) A black with a non-black, do you hear what you’re saying?”

The full “In Your Face” episode is now available on NPO 3’s YouTube channel (in Dutch).

Of course, in true internet nature, someone is always unhappy, and not everyone supported the countesses’ intervention.

Mixed opinions online

Some users on social media met the episode with great appreciation, while others did not so much. 

On a teaser posted on TikTok, users support her stance, calling her a “topvrouw” (top woman) and a “QUEEN” (probably with no pun intended 👑). 

On YouTube, the comments are slightly mixed. Most users point out how the video seems staged and insincere. Meanwhile, others appreciate the video and point out her reaction was genuine.

READ MORE | Do the royals pay taxes in the Netherlands?

Either way, we are here for Eloise taking a stand against this conversation. Hopefully, this motivates others to do the same as her when we overhear questionable conversations.

What do you think of Eloise’s reaction? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #64: Act like it’s the Randstad versus everyone else 
Next article
Amsterdam crowned 7th most danceable TikTok city (and we couldn’t be more embarrassed!)
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Amsterdam crowned 7th most danceable TikTok city (and we couldn’t be more embarrassed!)

Looking for a good spot to film your next TikTok dance routine? Well, don’t head to Amsterdam. (Just kidding. 😉)...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

Why are the Dutch called the Dutch? We have the answer!

Veronika Licheva - 37
Have you ever wondered why the Dutch are called 'Dutch'? You might be surprised by the word's origin. The Dutch are famous for being...

Amsterdam crowned 7th most danceable TikTok city (and we couldn’t be more embarrassed!)

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Looking for a good spot to film your next TikTok dance routine? Well, don’t head to Amsterdam. (Just kidding. 😉) The city recently ranked...

Dutch Quirk #64: Act like it’s the Randstad versus everyone else 

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
When people think of the Netherlands, cities like The Hague and Utrecht come to mind — but it'll definitely tick off your average Dutchie...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.