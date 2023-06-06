In a fragment of an episode of the Dutch programme “In Your Face”, countess Eloise van Oranje was filmed intervening in a racist conversation. The internet, as usual, has a lot to say.

While out for a meal with a friend, Eloise overhears an allegedly racist conversation between two brothers about one man’s girlfriend, a black woman.

We say “allegedly” because it was part of the “In Your Face” programme, which uses set-up scenarios to test how bystanders react to situations like this.

As RTL Nieuws writes, the goal of the show is to find out how “social” people are in the Netherlands.

This means Eloise didn’t know that the two men having the racist conversation were actors. 🤫

“Doe normaal!”

Here’s how it all went down.

After overhearing the men say things such as, “You don’t go with a black one,” Eloise tells her friend that she has to do something about it. And so she does. 💅

She gets up from the table, walks up to them and hits them with the good ol’ “Doe normaal!” (act normal).

She puts one of the actors in his place and says, “Sorry, I’m sorry, but this is so racist (…) A black with a non-black, do you hear what you’re saying?”

The full “In Your Face” episode is now available on NPO 3’s YouTube channel (in Dutch).

Of course, in true internet nature, someone is always unhappy, and not everyone supported the countesses’ intervention.

Mixed opinions online

Some users on social media met the episode with great appreciation, while others did not so much.

On a teaser posted on TikTok, users support her stance, calling her a “topvrouw” (top woman) and a “QUEEN” (probably with no pun intended 👑).

On YouTube, the comments are slightly mixed. Most users point out how the video seems staged and insincere. Meanwhile, others appreciate the video and point out her reaction was genuine.

Either way, we are here for Eloise taking a stand against this conversation. Hopefully, this motivates others to do the same as her when we overhear questionable conversations.

What do you think of Eloise’s reaction? Tell us in the comments below!