This Rotterdam hairdresser is offering free haircuts to homeless and low income people

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Robin Hood of hairdressing? Rotterdam-based Sjoerd de Vries is giving free haircuts to homeless and low-income people living in the city. 

It’s about time we had some money-related news around here that wasn’t completely and utterly bleak. That’s why we’re happy to report that a hairdresser based in the Rotterdam salon, De Straat Kapper, has decided it’s time to help. 

How? By offering haircuts and beard trimmings to disadvantaged and low-income communities, or people with “psychiatric problems” — completely free of charge. 

The man, the myth, the legend with the scissors: Sjoerd de Vries

Speaking with RTL Nieuws, De Vries confesses that, up until a few years ago, he couldn’t cut hair at all. 

However, fuelled by an inexplicable desire to help the marginalised and underprivileged in any way he could, he opted for a career change and began his education as a barber. 

Today, Sjoerd runs a hair salon in collaboration with the organisation Stichting Humanitas in Rotterdam. Those who frequent local food banks can pick up a bon (coupon) allowing them a free salon visit, which provides them not only with a self-esteem-boosting makeover but also a sense of community. 

The clientele at De Straat Kapper is largely — but not limited to — people without secure residence, as Sjoerd points out the sad truth that many civilians can’t afford a hairdresser despite having a roof over their head.

Homelessness on the rise 

These random acts of kindness are exactly what this country needs, arguably now more than ever. A chilling 2019 statistic discovered that the number of homeless people in the Netherlands had doubled within 10 years, with the number of young people in that category (aged 18-30) tripling. 

READ MORE | The amount of homeless people in the Netherlands has doubled in 10 years

(Keep in mind, these statistics don’t even account for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who take up illegal residence here, often to seek refuge from the wars in their homelands.)  

Future aspirations 

What does the future hold for this inspirational and moving tale, you might ask? 

Sjoerd dreams of opening up several more of these salons throughout the rest of Rotterdam, explaining that in an ideal world, he would roam around in a portable, mobile hair salon dishing out haircuts to those in need. *Sigh*…What a man. 

After Amsterdam’s recent crowning as the most expensive city in Europe and the Netherlands reaching a record-breaking new high (or rather, a new low) of inflation due to the Russia-Ukraine war, some faith in economic justice can finally be restored thanks to one selfless man. 

READ MORE | Step aside, Zurich: Amsterdam was just named the MOST expensive city in Europe

We look forward to seeing many more smiling, well-groomed faces around thanks to his work. 

What other volunteer ideas do you have for helping out low-income groups? Let us know in the comments below.

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

