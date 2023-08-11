Stargazing, anyone? This shooting star shower is about to be visible from the Netherlands

Don’t miss the meteor shower this weekend, where up to 60 shooting stars per hour will be lighting up the sky at its peak! 💫

Yep, grab a blanket, a beverage of your choice, and your favourite person. It’s time to look up at the night sky for one of the biggest and most stunning celestial displays.

Clear blue skies have arrived in the Netherlands in perfect time for the Perseids meteor shower, which will be visible throughout the night from Saturday, August 12 to Sunday, August 13, reports NU.nl.

Shooting stars all night long

Not confident that an alarm will get you out of bed at 3 AM? Don’t worry, you don’t have to miss out. Although the peak of the meteor shower will hit at around 4 AM, you should get the chance to spot a few shooting stars throughout the night.

All you have to do is stay up late until it gets fully dark (around 11:30 PM), and you can already head outside to try and catch a few shooting stars.

For those hardcore fans, the shower will be visible all night until about 4:30 AM.

It's #August, time for the annual #stargazing highlight of the #summer: the shooting stars of the #Perseids meteor shower! 🌌🌠 Follow us for updates and tips to fully enjoy this wonderful phenomenon 💫 (Image: mLu.fotos) #shootingstars #meteorshower pic.twitter.com/KFupDj2lNp — Waddensky Astronomy (@waddensky) August 1, 2023

Amazingly, the swarm of shooting stars are visible to the naked eye, so just cosy up with some blankets and chocomel in a spot with as little artificial light as possible — even your garden may do!

Here’s a pro tip, look northeast for the best view. ✨

What do we have to thank for this spectacle? The Perseids meteor shower takes place when Earth passes through a cloud of debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle, producing tons of visible shooting stars for us.

What a time to be alive. 🤓 ⭐️

Have you seen the Perseids meteor shower before? Tell us in the comments below!