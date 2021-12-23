After a historic win, Max Verstappen becomes Dutch Sportsman of the year

As the first Dutchman to bring home the Formula 1 world champion title, Verstappen was rightfully named Sportsman of the year.

Verstappen wrote history earlier this month when he unexpectedly overtook long-standing world champion, Louis Hamilton, in the final lap of the race.

Millions of Dutchies everywhere were kept on the edge of their seats watching the 24-year old racer begin with a headstart, just to fall behind Hamilton through the majority of the race, and cut a sharp inside curve to get ahead for a last-minute victory.

BMXer Niek Kimmann and track cyclist Harrie Lavreysen were the two other nominees for sportsman of the year. But neither of them expected to win it. The NOS quotes Kimmann: “I don’t think any Dutch person can deny what he has achieved. Maybe we will have a chance for the title another year, but I don’t think it’s today.” Fair play, boys!

Second time around

At the sports gala yesterday night, Max’s father Jos Verstappen, also a former race driver, stood in for his son who didn’t attend the event because he was on vacation. “He really needs it,” says Jos when accepting his son’s price. “It was a difficult year and he is now very tired.”

This is not the first time Verstappen has been nominated as sportsman of the year. In 2016, the race driver set another record by winning the Grand Prix of Catalunya. Not only was he the first Dutchman to take home the price but he was also the youngest ever competitor to take home the victory.

Good job Max and we hope you enjoy your well-deserved vacation! Race on 🏎️🏎️

Feature Image: ChinaImages/Depositphotos