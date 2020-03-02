4 Get your pet’s passport

Just like us. Your pet will need a valid passport to travel. This must be issued in the country in which your pet resides. So for most, it’ll be an EU passport from the Netherlands or if your pet moved with you from the UK they will likely still have their EU issued UK passport. Just check it’s up to date and still valid, or your furry friend may just have to stay behind.

What happens post-Brexit?

Now that the UK has left the European Union, what does that mean for us expats travelling back and forth with our furry friends?

Well, the good news is you’ll still be able to travel with your pets under the current rules until December 31, 2020.

After that, the UK have stated that the current rules will remain unchanged. Your pet will still need an identification chip, a rabies vaccination, their pet passport, and proof of their treatment against tapeworm (Echinococcus). The tapeworm treatment is only applicable to dogs.

READ MORE: How to get from Amsterdam to London: the complete 2020 guide

What about coming home?

Returning to the Netherlands from the United Kingdom? Your dog (or cat – we saw a few on our trip!) must meet the same requirements in terms of valid travel documents:

a European pet passport issued by an EU Member State (including the United Kingdom until the end of this year) or a health certificate issued by an official authority in the UK.

A valid microchip;

and that all-important rabies vaccination.

Proof of tapeworm treatment

So, travel rules will not vary much?

The likelihood is that all of these rules will see some small, if not significant changes during this transition period. Continue to check the UK and Dutch government’s websites throughout the year as these will surely be updated regularly.

Overall, changes to pet travel will be similar to their ‘pawrents’. The airports may become busier. The volume of traffic from queuing in ‘non-EU’ immigration lines will increase. The ferry port line may take longer to pass through. Your cars may be pulled over for ‘random’ checks every time!

But ultimately, keep travelling. Keep visiting those all-important people back home. Just make sure you check the paperwork and are all stocked up on treats for little Rex.

Have you travelled with a pet from the Netherlands to the UK or vice-versa? How did you find the process? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Free-Photos/Pixabay