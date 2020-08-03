After last Friday’s tropical hot weather, you’d think that summer has peaked and that we’re back to our regular dreary Dutch weather.

Well, we have good news! Summer still has some heat to pass on to us.

While the start of this week is relatively cool, we’ll have more tropical weather later this week, reports Weerplaza.

This Monday is quite rainy in the first part of the day, but the clouds will clear by the afternoon. Tuesday will also be a relatively cool day, however without any showers. The temperature will be around 22 degrees.

Wednesday onwards the temperature will start to pick up. There are still some chances for some rain, but we’ll be having 25 degrees that day.

Thursday is when the summer weather will really start to shine, with a temperature of 25 to up to 31 degrees.

Chance of a heatwave

Friday and the weekend are when warm tropical air will arrive on Dutch shores. Certain weather models expect a full-blown heatwave. The temperature could rise to up to 37 degrees in some areas, with the south-east especially being vulnerable to heatwaves.

The second week of August might also bring with it very high temperatures with the chance of heatwaves. Whatever the case, stock up on sunscreen for the coming days and stay hydrated!

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels