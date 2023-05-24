Chilly spring day in the Netherlands ahead — but at least it stays dry

Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
Image: Unsplash

For those craving days out in the sun, the Netherlands is on our side. In the coming period, the weather is looking good with regular sun and best of all, it will remain dry. 

This morning, however, starts out chilly due to a northerly wind. While the sun makes us believe it’s a warm day ahead, clouds will start to form, especially towards the east, reports NU.nl

Cloudy afternoon 

In the afternoon, we’ll be greeted with periods of sun and clouds. It will be hard to catch a tan outside, but on the bright side, the day remains dry, and there are only small chances of rain in the southeast. 

Translation: Forecast today and tomorrow: alternation of sun and clouds with a chance of a single shower in the southeast later. Thursday is dry and fairly sunny.

The maximum temperatures will vary today from 14 to 15 degrees Celsius. While the climate average normally comes out at around 19 degrees Celsius this time of year, we’re a bit on the cool side. 

But there is no need to start complaining about the weather just yet, as tonight, the clouds will say goodbye, and the sun will come out nicely. 

Here comes sun

Tomorrow we can enjoy a beautiful spring day with lots of sunshine, and barbecues outside in the garden, anyone (without a snake, please)? While some clouds will also form in the southeastern half of the country, it will remain sunny along the coast. 

As for the next few days ahead, sunshine will continue to be in our favour with no rain in sight (knock on wood). 

On Friday, temperatures will increase up to 18 degrees Celsius and will rise up to about 22 degrees Celsius just in time for Whit Monday


How will you be spending your sunny days? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Unsplash
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

