Chilly spring day in the Netherlands ahead — but at least it stays dry

For those craving days out in the sun, the Netherlands is on our side. In the coming period, the weather is looking good with regular sun and best of all, it will remain dry.

This morning, however, starts out chilly due to a northerly wind. While the sun makes us believe it’s a warm day ahead, clouds will start to form, especially towards the east, reports NU.nl.

Cloudy afternoon

In the afternoon, we’ll be greeted with periods of sun and clouds. It will be hard to catch a tan outside, but on the bright side, the day remains dry, and there are only small chances of rain in the southeast.

Verwachting vandaag en morgen: Afwisseling van zon en wolken met in het zuidoosten later kans op een enkele bui. Donderdag droog en vrij zonnig. https://t.co/5HNtg7giG3 pic.twitter.com/vkvLFiUVty — KNMI (@KNMI) May 24, 2023

Translation: Forecast today and tomorrow: alternation of sun and clouds with a chance of a single shower in the southeast later. Thursday is dry and fairly sunny.

The maximum temperatures will vary today from 14 to 15 degrees Celsius. While the climate average normally comes out at around 19 degrees Celsius this time of year, we’re a bit on the cool side.

But there is no need to start complaining about the weather just yet, as tonight, the clouds will say goodbye, and the sun will come out nicely.

Here comes sun

Tomorrow we can enjoy a beautiful spring day with lots of sunshine, and barbecues outside in the garden, anyone (without a snake, please)? While some clouds will also form in the southeastern half of the country, it will remain sunny along the coast.

As for the next few days ahead, sunshine will continue to be in our favour with no rain in sight (knock on wood).

On Friday, temperatures will increase up to 18 degrees Celsius and will rise up to about 22 degrees Celsius just in time for Whit Monday.



How will you be spending your sunny days? Tell us in the comments below!