Beach day alert! The Netherlands could hit 30 degrees this week

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Get ready to sweat, because summer is officially here! Temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius are expected throughout most of the Netherlands, with the potential to even hit a scorching 30 degrees in some parts. 🔥

While we’ve had lovely and sunny spring weather these past few weeks, the first summery day of the year is finally here.

30 degrees Celsius this weekend

It’s expected that from Friday onwards, warm temperatures will sweep across most of the country. Eastern wind will blow warm air into the Netherlands, causing temperatures to warm up to around 25 degrees Celsius in most places, reports NU.nl

If that isn’t enough for tropical-summer lovers, meteorologists say that temperatures might even hit a whopping 30 degrees in some places. 

Translation: “It will be another sun-drenched day with some clouds in the northwest in the morning and clouds drifting into the country from Germany in the afternoon.”

Although it’s quite late in the year for the first summer temperatures, we’ll be sure to make the most of it and flock to the beaches, lakes, and parks this weekend.

First, cooler temperatures during the week

Unfortunately, it’s not the weekend yet and we need to get through the rest of the week first. (Sigh! 😮‍💨) In the coming days, temperatures will vary across the Netherlands.

READ MORE | 7 scenic bike paths in the Netherlands

While some lucky cities  (looking at you, Limburg) are already waving ‘hoi’ to summer-like temperatures, it will still be cooler in other parts of the country.

On the Wadden islands, temperatures will stay at around 21 degrees Celsius in the coming weekdays due to a northerly wind. 

Are you loving or dreading the possibility of 30 degrees Celsius this weekend? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

