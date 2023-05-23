After the sunny and warm weekend, it’s with little surprise that we announce that Dutch weather has decided to confuse us a bit. You can expect some cooler temperatures — but don’t worry! The sun is here to say, with no signs of rain. Leuk!

Yep. Throughout the Netherlands, the forecast will be sunny and dry for the next week. But there’s one thing we can never be sure of in this country: the temperature.

So before you store away your sweaters in the depths of your closet, hoping only to see them again in 6 months, maybe keep one or two easily accessible.

A fresh and fris change this week

Today will be the biggest shock to the system as the temperature lowers sharply in comparison to the weekend.

According to nu.nl, the average temperature throughout the country today will be 16 degrees celsius — but that’s just the average.

Places such as the Wadden will have temperatures reaching a disappointing high of 12 degrees, while the south will have warmer temperatures going up to 18 degrees. It seems we have to keep (impatiently) waiting for summer.

However, there is a silver lining to be found. As the week goes on, some warmth is expected to creep back in, little by little. According to RTL Nieuws, it’s just hard to say by how much, especially from Saturday onwards.

Don’t store away your sweaters just yet

Unfortunately, it’s Tuesday, so we need to forget about the weekend for now and focus on the days ahead. In true Dutch fashion, we have a bit of a chilly week to endure.

We can expect some wind (surprise, surprise), especially along the coast. This will bring with it some significantly lower temperatures.

In fact, temperatures are expected to drop down to as low as 8 degrees along the coast at night. So much for those late-night balcony chats!

According to RTL Nieuws, it all depends on the wind. We can’t know exactly the way it will blow, so all we can hope is that it doesn’t come our way!

All in all, you can still enjoy your Aperol Spritz at your favourite terrasje. Just maybe pack a sweater, scarf, sunglasses, sunscreen, and perhaps a woolly hat.

How is the weather in your city, and how are you enjoying it? Let us know in the comment below!