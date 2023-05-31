Stop having sex here! Dutch residents launch a project to stop outdoor hookups

dutch-dunes-in-the-sun
Dunes

After complaints were piling up, eight signs were put up in the dunes of Oranjezon, urging people to get freaky elsewhere. 

Now, anyone caught having sex in the area will be immediately fined. According to Omroep Zeeland, residents of the Vrouwenpolder area have complained after visitors would meet in the dunes of Oranjezon for their appointments. 

Could this be the end of meeting with strangers in the dunes for some… fun time? It might be.

READ MORE | It’s official guys! Dutch over 75s are having more sex, under 25s have less

Take it to the bedroom!

The signs present the phrases “duinen niet betreden” (do not approach the dunes) and “geen seks” (no sex), with the phone number for the police.

Translation: “Only in the Netherlands #Vrouwenpolder. We place a sign: “You are not allowed to enter the dunes”. But people complain about others having sex. So we put up another sign: “No sex”. And immediately just a sign in case of emergency. In case your condom has torn 😂?

The signs also say there is “tightened supervision”, urging people to “prevent damage to dunes and nature” and refrain from having sex in the protected areas. They didn’t say anything about anywhere else, though.

READ MORE | Sex education in the Netherlands

Everyone might have to go old-school and keep it within the bedroom (or the endlessly romantic club and pub bathrooms).

If caught with a partner in the area, there will be no warning, and you will be fined immediately. So consider this your warning!

Out of character for the Dutchies

The Netherlands is always very open about sex. Not just because of the red light districts but also because of extremely easy access to vibrators, Covid sex buddies, and a sex education system that would make Dr. Jean F. Millburn proud.

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to gynaecology, birth control, and check-ups in the Netherlands

So why such strict rules about this area? Well, openness is not the same as carelessness. A line must be drawn somewhere. After many complaints by locals, that’s what has been done.

Besides, it’s not like there’s a shortage of options or like the Dutch are changing their ways — you can still have sex in the Vondelpark — they’re just respecting the residents. Fair enough.

How do you feel about imposing these strict rules about public sex? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

