It’s been a hell of a year in the DutchReview office: we’ve been covering some of the weirdest news, and deep-diving into some of the strangest cultural observations of the Dutch.

We celebrated some of the many wins of the Dutch, such as their game-changing innovation in the sustainability sector, their dynamic and original parenting skills, like dropping their kids in the wild with no technology, and how they became the first country with no stray dogs (and no, euthanasia was not a part of it!)

But let’s be realistic: the Dutch ‘aint perfect (or maybe we just want to nurse our own egos?) They can be downright direct, and make some mistakes as well: like the seven mega-fails we dug up the dirt on👇.

But, excuse us as we get misty-eyed looking back on 2019 – after another year in the Netherlands, we gotta say we really like it here. Let’s get into 12 of the articles our readers liked the most in 2019!