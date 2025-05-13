🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school
TravelInternational Travel

Need a quick escape? This new Nightjet train makes travel effortless

From Amsterdam to Europe’s best getaways🚄

Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Powered byNightjet

From this April, travelling to top European destinations has become even more enjoyable. With Nightjet’s new generation trains, you can travel overnight from one country to another — all while enjoying a whole new level of comfort. 🧘

This new, modern style of train cabins offers something for every traveller, from those on a budget to comfort seekers. After all, why not make your journey just as relaxing as the visit itself?

photo-of-nightjet-new-night-train
Looking good! Image: ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger/Supplied by Nightjet

Go to sleep in the Netherlands, wake up abroad

Nightjet’s latest trains allow you to snooze your way from Amsterdam to vibrant destinations such as Vienna, Innsbruck, Linz and Munich. 

So, what’s so unique about Nightjet’s new generation of trains compared to a conventional train?

Beyond the sleek design and enhanced privacy, Nightjet’s new trains are made to enhance your comfort and experience of travelling by night train.

photo-of-Berlin-cityscape-with-boat-on-water
Tempted? Image: Dreamstime

Instead of losing a night’s sleep while travelling, Nightjet wants you to gain a night of actual rest — unless you’re far too excited to sleep.

Luckily for insomniacs, the train also has services for you, such as unlimited free WiFi and a stable network connection to keep your loved ones up to date on your journey.

Choose your ideal travel format

When it comes to how you’d like to travel, Nightjet offers a range of options to fit your travel needs, such as:

  • Seat car: the most affordable option on Nightjet trains. Consisting of reserved seats in an open-plan car with washrooms and toilets on each coach. 
  • Couchette car compartment: ideal for groups of up to four travellers. Offers a separate ladies’ compartment option, washrooms and toilets in each coach, and a complimentary small breakfast.
  • Mini Cabin: a cocoon-shaped compartment, perfect for solo travellers or couples that want to be connected by a sliding door. Offers enhanced privacy, lockers for hand luggage, charging facilities and a complimentary small breakfast.
  • Sleeping car comfort compartment: for one to two people, private bathroom with toilet and shower facility and a complimentary à la carte breakfast. 
  • Sleeping car comfort plus compartment: includes all of the above, but with more space, comfort and a separate shower cabin.

Spoiled for choice? We know, right? However, two options stand out in particular: the Mini Cabin and the Comfort Plus.

Mini Cabin, maximum privacy

The Mini Cabin is basically a cosy cocoon on wheels. 

Picture a private space for you to stretch out, relax and have some solitude on your journey. 

photo-of-woman-relaxing-reading-happily-on-new-nightjet-train-with-red-blanket-over-legs
The perfect spot for reading! Image: Nightjet/Supplied.

However, don’t be fooled by the name. The Mini Cabin fits one person comfortably.

It’s also suitable for couples, with the choice of sliding a small door between two cabins on the same level. How handy! 🤩

The Comfort Plus for hotel room comfort

For those who want a bit more space and luxury, Comfort Plus is the way to go. This is Nightjet’s largest compartment in the sleeping car and even includes a private bathroom with a shower.

photo-of-happy-couple-looking-at-each-other-enjoying-champagne-on-train
Sneaky little getaway anyone? Image: Nightjet/Supplied.

While the regular Comfort Compartment also offers the luxury of a private toilet and shower facility, Comfort Plus takes it up a notch with more space, improved lounging and the type of comfort that makes you say, “Why can’t all trains be like this?”

Nightjet’s latest trains bring the luxury back to train travel — all while bringing you to your holiday destination. 

So where will it be, Innsbruck or Vienna? If you were looking for a reason to go on a little getaway, this is your official sign to book that trip through Nightjet. 😋


Are you ready for an adventure? You can book your tickets online, via the app or at a ticket counter the old-fashioned way.

Feature Image:Nightjet/Supplied
Previous article
Why cycling in the Netherlands is just… better
Next article
Deadly fungi? Dutch scientists warn that it’s not just a sci-fi threat anymore
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

Liked it? Try these on for size:

International Travel

An island retreat in Sint Maarten: Tips from a local

What lies in the Caribbean Sea is a Dutch tropical island that’s booming with sandy beaches, soul cuisine, and blossoming...
Gaelle Salem -
Cities

The top 3 best coffeeshops in Almere

If you’ve just moved to the Netherlands or are visiting for a while, you're probably curious where to find the...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Day Trips

The Singelpark in Leiden: how citizens created one of the best parks in the Netherlands

What if we told you that there's a park in the Netherlands that's kind of like the High Line (that...
Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here