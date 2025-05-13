From this April, travelling to top European destinations has become even more enjoyable. With Nightjet’s new generation trains, you can travel overnight from one country to another — all while enjoying a whole new level of comfort. 🧘

This new, modern style of train cabins offers something for every traveller, from those on a budget to comfort seekers. After all, why not make your journey just as relaxing as the visit itself?

Looking good! Image: ÖBB/Harald Eisenberger/Supplied by Nightjet

Go to sleep in the Netherlands, wake up abroad

Nightjet’s latest trains allow you to snooze your way from Amsterdam to vibrant destinations such as Vienna, Innsbruck, Linz and Munich.

So, what’s so unique about Nightjet’s new generation of trains compared to a conventional train?

Beyond the sleek design and enhanced privacy, Nightjet’s new trains are made to enhance your comfort and experience of travelling by night train.

Instead of losing a night’s sleep while travelling, Nightjet wants you to gain a night of actual rest — unless you’re far too excited to sleep.

Luckily for insomniacs, the train also has services for you, such as unlimited free WiFi and a stable network connection to keep your loved ones up to date on your journey.

Choose your ideal travel format

When it comes to how you’d like to travel, Nightjet offers a range of options to fit your travel needs, such as:

Seat car: the most affordable option on Nightjet trains. Consisting of reserved seats in an open-plan car with washrooms and toilets on each coach.

the most affordable option on Nightjet trains. Consisting of reserved seats in an open-plan car with washrooms and toilets on each coach. Couchette car compartment: ideal for groups of up to four travellers. Offers a separate ladies’ compartment option, washrooms and toilets in each coach, and a complimentary small breakfast.

ideal for groups of up to four travellers. Offers a separate ladies’ compartment option, washrooms and toilets in each coach, and a complimentary small breakfast. Mini Cabin: a cocoon-shaped compartment, perfect for solo travellers or couples that want to be connected by a sliding door. Offers enhanced privacy, lockers for hand luggage, charging facilities and a complimentary small breakfast.

a cocoon-shaped compartment, perfect for solo travellers or couples that want to be connected by a sliding door. Offers enhanced privacy, lockers for hand luggage, charging facilities and a complimentary small breakfast. Sleeping car comfort compartment: for one to two people, private bathroom with toilet and shower facility and a complimentary à la carte breakfast.

for one to two people, private bathroom with toilet and shower facility and a complimentary à la carte breakfast. Sleeping car comfort plus compartment: includes all of the above, but with more space, comfort and a separate shower cabin.

Spoiled for choice? We know, right? However, two options stand out in particular: the Mini Cabin and the Comfort Plus.

Mini Cabin, maximum privacy

The Mini Cabin is basically a cosy cocoon on wheels.

Picture a private space for you to stretch out, relax and have some solitude on your journey.

The perfect spot for reading! Image: Nightjet/Supplied.



However, don’t be fooled by the name. The Mini Cabin fits one person comfortably.

It’s also suitable for couples, with the choice of sliding a small door between two cabins on the same level. How handy! 🤩

The Comfort Plus for hotel room comfort

For those who want a bit more space and luxury, Comfort Plus is the way to go. This is Nightjet’s largest compartment in the sleeping car and even includes a private bathroom with a shower.

Sneaky little getaway anyone? Image: Nightjet/Supplied.

While the regular Comfort Compartment also offers the luxury of a private toilet and shower facility, Comfort Plus takes it up a notch with more space, improved lounging and the type of comfort that makes you say, “Why can’t all trains be like this?”

Nightjet’s latest trains bring the luxury back to train travel — all while bringing you to your holiday destination.

So where will it be, Innsbruck or Vienna? If you were looking for a reason to go on a little getaway, this is your official sign to book that trip through Nightjet. 😋



Are you ready for an adventure? You can book your tickets online, via the app or at a ticket counter the old-fashioned way.