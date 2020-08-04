After months of online learning, which promise to stretch into the upcoming academic year, many students in the Netherlands insist that they are paying too much for the education they receive. As a result, petitions for partial refunds have been building momentum across Dutch universities.

Sema Keskin of Tilburg University explains to NOS that with distanced learning, textbooks become the primary source of study. Lectures, she says, are chaotic, resembling simple PowerPoint presentations that add little value. Professors are mostly unavailable and fail to promptly answer the questions of struggling students. “If you also cannot use the facilities of the campus,” she asks, “why are you paying the full amount?”. For these reasons, Keskin believes that €2000 is an illogical tuition rate during these times. Given that opting for online learning before COVID19 was a third of the price cheaper, Keskin’s petition calls for this amount to be refunded to students for previous and future distanced semesters.

Non-EU students

This fee instantly multiplies by up to seven times for non-EU students who find themselves unable to return to their home countries due to the corona virus. Gleb Podorozhnyy, also of Tilburg University, started a petition for this very demographic who did not come to the Netherlands for Skype lectures. “I want to show that non-EU students in the Netherlands are having a very hard time financially,” Podorozhnyy told U-Today. “They live from month to month. Students come from less wealthy countries such as India as well. They are supported by their whole family. They cannot return to their home country. This situation makes them very anxious. I just want to say with this petition: please, keep us in mind.”

The government’s response

According to Erasmus Magazine, the Dutch government has promised students who graduate between September and January a refund worth three months’ worth of tuition fees. However, whether this applies to Dutch students, EU citizens or all students is unclear. Compensation for study delays caused by the corona virus will also be granted, but the details of this are yet to be determined.

Image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels