A local’s guide to Scheveningen: 12 unmissable things to do

In Scheveningen, stately houses meet the laid-back atmosphere that comes with having the beach as your backyard. In short, it’s a must-sea (pardon the pun) on your summer travel list!

While Scheveningen technically forms part of The Hague, this coastal district has a very unique vibe and identity of its own.

So what should you do once you’ve got the sand between your toes? And where should you go after you’ve gotten your dose of vitamin sea?

These are my top picks for the best things to do in Scheveningen.

1. Hang ten at a gnarly surf lesson

Scheveningen is known as THE spot to go surfing in the Netherlands, so what better way to start your day there than by challenging the waves?

If you’ve never jumped on board in your life, don’t worry! Scheveningen is host to a number of surf schools and you can easily book a lesson.

Do you already have experience with surfing? Then swagger on over for a chat about the waves and rent some gear!

You can also try out other water sports like windsurfing. If you’re going to be in the Netherlands, why not make the most out of the infamous wind?

You’ll find Aloha, The Shore, and Hart Beach just a stone’s throw away from each other near the harbour, while Surf’s Cool is located on the pier.

Right on! Surf on the North Sea in Scheveningen. 🤙 Image: Depositphotos

2. Refuel at Tigershark Coffee

To preserve those oh-so-cool surfing vibes and your energy, head to Tigershark Coffee.

You can find this cute little café at Badhuisstraat, a mere five-minute bike ride from Hart Beach and the other surf schools.

It isn’t located at the beachfront or one of the main shopping streets which means Tigershark Coffee is a gem you wouldn’t encounter without knowing about it (you’re welkom.)

Their coffee, colourful decor, and friendly service are definitely worth the detour!

3. Take a hike! — into nature in Westduinpark

Some of us will simply never be able to navigate our way around the edges of a surfboard — or mount one. But this doesn’t mean Scheveningen can’t offer you something.

You can opt for a hike in one of the two parks on either side of Scheveningen: Westduinpark and Oostduinpark.

Westduinpark is one of the largest nature reserves in The Hague. It’s located close to the harbour and has several access points to Zuiderstrand — a more quiet and less touristy part of the beach.

For the history lovers, you can play a game of eye-spy and spot old partially uncovered WW2 bunkers.

READ MORE | Hiking in The Hague: 11 nature spots for the outdoor adventurer

If you’re in need of some fuzzy relief, the park is also home to some magnificent Scottish Highland cows. Also, make sure that you go to the lookout point!

4. Get your walking shoes and go to Oostduinpark

Oostduinpark is another beautiful park, located in the north of Scheveningen. It forms part of a large nature area that stretches all the way to Katwijk beach and features some beautiful rugged nature, dunes, and even a lake!

There are many looking points from where you can get a beautiful view of the nature around you. Oostduinpark also features many fuzzy friends like sheep, rabbits, and deer.

If you want to explore it completely, I’d recommend going by bike.

Oostduinpark is also home to wild (but friendly!) horses. Image: Christine Stein Hededam/Supplied

5. Enjoy a gezellig lunch at the furthest corner of Scheveningen

Close to Oostduinpark you’ll find Het Puntje. It’s a cosy café at the northernmost point of Scheveningen.

They pride themselves on their down-to-Earth atmosphere, as their website puts it: “with us, there’s no fuss, but feet in the sand and the waves as background music” — how lovely! Het Puntje serves healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and of course, borrels!)

READ MORE | These are the 7 best places to get vegan food in The Hague in 2021

Their menu follows the seasons and so do their opening hours — breakfast is always served from 9 AM, but closing times depend on the weather and the guests! 😎

6. Go to De Pier and have a stroll along the boardwalk

Scheveningen is perhaps best known for its pier (with the crazy New Year’s Dive coming in as a close second) — and no wonder!

Inside, the landmark has cafés, shops, and games, while on the outside it provides activities ready to meet the needs of any adrenaline junkie.

Aside from its noticeable, ridiculously tall ferris wheel, De Pier also has a bungee jump tower, and a zipline so you can whoosh above the other ice-cream-eating visitors.

The pride and joy of Scheveningen: De Pier! Image: Depositphotos

While the pier is a must-see, you shouldn’t underestimate the rest of the boardwalk!

Remember to look around and admire the beautiful architecture of the Kurhaus, as well as the different statues placed along the beachfront. (Even if you’re busy fighting seagulls for the right to your fries).

If you’re facing the sea, make sure to turn to your left and see if you can spot the Rotterdam port on a sunny day.

Note: A few statues worth noting are the “Fisherman’s wife of Scheveningen,” and the cute (but sometimes scary if you look close enough) sculptures from Museum Beelden aan Zee.

7. Taste the North Sea and enjoy some kibbeling

Next up, time for some local flavour! It’s not a visit to the beach if you don’t assert your dominance over the sea by eating some fish.

Kibbeling is a Dutch delicacy (or, as close as it gets) consisting of battered, deep-fried fish.

Before you get flashbacks to drunken nights at the snackbar and their everything-fried menu, rest assured that kibbeling contains actual quality ingredients.

When you order it in Scheveningen, the meat for your kibbeling is freshly caught cod from the North Sea — lekker!

The Dutch take on fish ‘n chips: kibbeling — come find it in Scheveningen. Image: Depositphotos



8. Shop-amok at ‘De Fred’ in Statenkwartier

Dutch beaches have a lot to offer but we are in the Netherlands, meaning it’ll get cold at some point.

So to round off your day after enjoying the laid-back atmosphere of the beach, jump into a fresh change of clothes and experience the other side of Scheveningen!

Once you move a little further in from the beach, you’ll come across some beautiful houses (that no doubt cost a little more than average). But you know what expensive houses mean? Quality shopping streets!

Frederik Hendriklaan (or ‘De Fred’ as it’s known by locals) is one of those. It’s located in the Statenkwartier and stands out with its beautiful Art Nouveau style.

READ MORE | 7 of the best free things to do in The Hague

De Fred is home to a varied selection of shops (for all budgets!), including a handful of small businesses, speciality stores, and nice cafés.

What better way to end your day in Scheveningen than by having dinner in this charming neighbourhood, resting your feet, and soaking up the last of the summer sun?

9. Walk through charming Oud Scheveningen

If you’re feeling tired but want to stretch your legs while discovering the charm of Scheveningen, visit the historical housing part of the area.

Oud Scheveningen is a short five-minute walk from the Pier. Go down to Keizerstraat at the Fisherman’s Wife of Scheveningen statue (Vissersvrouw van Scheveningen monument).

The neighbourhood is filled with stunning old fishermen’s houses, narrow cobbled streets, and blooming flowers everywhere. The people of Oud Scheveningen take great care and pride in keeping up the beauty of the neighbourhood.

They even have their own emblem, look around and count how many Scheveningen flags you can spot!

The flag of the day is the flag of Scheveningen in The Netherlands. The flag shows three crowned herrings and has been the symbol of the district of The Hague since at least 1847. #PFOTD pic.twitter.com/K9Uzj48qXp — Proley Taire 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ilovemywiife) October 20, 2022

The neighbourhood is also home to a small shopping street that’s home to small stores, cosy cafes, and delicious restaurants.

10. Visit one of the many museums

On the colder windy days, there are many museums scattered throughout Scheveningen.

For those curious about the history and culture of the neighbourhood, stop by the Muzee Scheveningen. You can learn all about the history of Scheveningen, including the ancient fishing culture and other Scheveningen staple professions.

Art lovers should visit the Kunstmuseum Den Haag where you’ll find a diverse collection of art with more than 160,000 pieces of work. The museum also has rotating exhibitions from various artists such as Escher and Pablo Picasso.

READ MORE | The museum town of the Netherlands: 14 great museums to visit in Leiden

Right next to the art museum is The Museon Omniversum. It’s a family-friendly interactive science museum all about the world and the environment. You’ll spend hours at the place between the exhibitions, films, and laboratories.

11. Stargazing above the sea

If you’re a fellow stargazing lover, The Hague offers a perfect spot for you.

Although it’s just outside of Scheveningen, the Celestial Vault in Kijkduin is super close by, right next to Westduinpark.

This unique spot is an artificially-made crater to block out all artificial light coming from the city. Artist James Turrell created the huge crater with walls up to five meters high at the top of a dune.

Celestial Vault by #JamesTurrell – A beautiful journey through the landscape, the ascent, the transition from open landscape to enclosed space. Just you, the dome like sky & a continuous horizon viewed from the centre. Followed by a cycle back to The Hague through Westduinpark. pic.twitter.com/lYaNGLNLgk — Will Sandy FLI FRSA (@WillSandyDesign) April 18, 2022

The floor is covered in grass, making it perfect to lie down and spot the constellations of the night sky. 🌟

Make sure to pack a thick blanket and some warm chocomel and you’ll be all ready to go.

12. Explore the picturesque coast

Stretching for almost five kilometres, you’ll never run out of things to do in Scheveningen. Here are the last few little things to see and enjoy while discovering the beach.

Make sure to take a stroll along the Scheveningen harbour (Haven). You can daydream about owning a boat while having a look at the small private boats docked at the marina.

READ MORE | 29 awesome things to do in The Hague in 2022

On either side of the harbour, there are two small green and red lighthouses on each side. You can walk along the jetty and feel the seaside wind. You’ll usually also find a few people fishing. 🎣

To end your adventurous day, stop by one of the beach bars where they have small fires keeping you warm on the night beach.

There are lots to do in Scheveningen, especially in the summer, but this is my take on how to spend a perfect day in the district. Hopefully, some of it will tickle your fancy too. 🥰

Have you already been to Scheveningen? What are your favourite things to do? Tell us in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in July 2021, and was fully updated in April 2023 for your reading pleasure.