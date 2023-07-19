There’s plenty of fish in the sea! Learn all about them at SEA LIFE in Scheveningen

If you’re looking for the perfect uitje (outing) in Scheveningen, look no further! At SEA LIFE, you’ll have the opportunity to admire the magic of the oceans while learning all about the colourful creatures of the deep.

From feeding Piranhas to observing the cutest little otters, this place has something for everyone. With over 45 aquariums to explore, SEA LIFE is a great way to occupy the eyes, the mind, and, most importantly, the kids!

The immense Scheveningen beach is only a few steps away from SEALIFE! Image: DutchReview

Ready to find out what the fun is all about? Let’s swap those clogs for swim fins, and dive right in! 🤿

From our local North Sea to the world’s oceans

Located right on the promenades of the stunning Scheveningen beach in The Hague, SEA LIFE is the place to be if you want to know all about the Netherlands’ local waters without even dipping in your toes.

Did you know, for example, that the Dutch part of the North Sea has an average depth of 30 metres? Its overall depth is about 90 metres, so that’s about as shallow as we’d expect from this beloved flat country!

The jellyfish at SEALIFE Scheveningen are mesmerising to look at! Image: DutchReview

As you make your way through the SEA LIFE building, you’ll move from the cold, dark North Sea, to the more tropical (and gorgeously colourful!) oceans of the world.

Here, you get the chance to spot a whole lot of real-life Nemos and Dorys and learn all there is to know about the coral reef. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can even touch an anemone with your bare hands in the rock pool! 🪸🐠

Take a walk through the Ocean Tunnel

The glorious Ocean Tunnel would have to be the highlight of SEA LIFE Scheveningen. This huge tank, filled with over 180,000 gallons of water, makes you feel like you’re walking at the bottom of the ocean (except it’s a lot less terrifying 😉).

The longer you look, the more fascinating hidden little (and not so little) sea creatures you’ll spot. Image: DutchReview

“The longer you look, the more you see,” a SEA LIFE employee told us when we visited, and inderdaad, we couldn’t help but be glued to the glass, captivated by all the creatures it contains!

From tiny critters crawling the bottom of the tank, to Ernie, the turtle who slowly glides over your head, this is the chance to observe ‘em all — even sharks!

Discover hundreds of different-looking and colourful fish at SEA LIFE Scheveningen. Image: DutchReview

If you’re curious to learn more about the variety of sea life you’re looking at, ask the staff. They’ll be more than happy to tell you all about the lovely inhabitants of the aquarium! 🦈

Get in on the action during feeding time

Okay, enough observing, time to get involved! How? By joining in on the feeding time of some of SEA LIFE’s creatures! This is a favourite among the kids. 🍽️

An up-close encounter with the cutest tuxedo-wearing waddlers on the planet (penguins) and adorable otters? You betcha!

Look at that adorable little munchkin. Image: DutchReviewImage: DutchReview

Watch as the staff treats them to a scrumptious feast while telling you about the animals’ quirks and behaviours. Zo schattig! 🐧🦦

If you or your kids are feeling fearless, dive into the world of piranhas (not literally, don’t worry) and experience the rush of feeding these razor-toothed fish!

Don’t worry, a sturdy glass wall safely separates them, AND they’re vegetarian, so you can unleash your inner adventurer without risking a nibble.

Can’t get enough of the action? The fun doesn’t have to stop at SEA LIFE! If you head just a few metres down the promenade, you’ll stand at the golden gates (or well, the legs of a giant LEGO Giraffe) of the all-Dutch LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre. 😍 If you combine the tickets to LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre and SEA LIFE, you’ll be able to save some cash, and be guaranteed a full day of family fun!

SEA LIFE’s commitment to our oceans

SEA LIFE is more than just a fun place to spend a few hours and look at fish. Committed to protecting the home of their inhabitants, SEA LIFE is making waves by protecting marine life and preserving our precious oceans.

The staff at SEALIFE in Scheveningen are pros and will teach kids all about sea animals and plants. Image: DutchReview

Of course, this means they’re committed to educating the next generation of ocean advocates too! In their enlightening exhibits, children learn not just to appreciate the ocean’s beauty, but also to respect it.

SEA LIFE also has fascinating projects, such as their ‘BREED, RESCUE, PROTECT’ programme. Their activity ranges from matchmaking sea turtles and seahorses, to rescue missions where they lend a helping fin to injured or stranded animals.

In this way, they want to ensure that our aquatic friends continue to swim, flip, and frolic for generations to come. 💙

Beat the crowds by going on a weekday

Ready to dip your toes into the fascinating world of SEA LIFE? We love to see it! If you want to make the most of your visit, visiting the aquariums on a weekday is recommended. Tickets can easily be purchased from the SEA LIFE website. 🦑

From sea turtles, and seahorses, to shrimp and piranhas — there are endless different creatures to discover. Image: DutchReview

This allows you to get the most bang for your buck, as you get the chance to explore the aquariums on your own time and have the helpful staff all to yourself to ask all your burning questions.

The best part? If you combine your SEA LIFE visit with a trip to LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre, you can save some of your hard-earned Euros by making use of the combi-ticket deal. We don’t know about you, but we sure love a good korting.

What are you most excited to see at SEA LIFE in Scheveningen? Tell us in the comments!