29 awesome things to do in The Hague in 2022

The city of peace and justice is always bustling with life, so it’s no surprise that there’s an excess of things to do in The Hague. Ready to discover the third largest city in the Netherlands? We got you.

From beautiful beaches, dunes, and parks, to high rises and international organisations — the administrative capital of the Netherlands has the perfect combination of gezellig village vibes, and urban, globalised, big city energy.

The Hague has something for everyone — including you.

1. Admire the beautiful Hofvijver

The view of Hofvijver never gets old. Image: Freepik

Located in the very spot where The Hague first came into existence, Hofvijver is an unmissable and unskippable sight on any trip to storktown.

The large, square lake is the perfect place for a photo shoot, with the world’s oldest functioning parliament building across the water, and the towering modern centre in the background.

READ MORE | Spotlight on! The Hague shines in magical light festival

Can you spot the prime minister’s office? Its the little tower next to Mauritshuis museum, nicknamed het torentje (simply, “the tower”)!

2. Fill your belly in Chinatown

There’s always something to do in the colourful Chinatown! Image: Takeaway/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

The characteristic lanterns and gates of Chinatown create a fun ambience as you wander its streets.

In addition to the obvious Chinese influence, the area also has a bunch of Indonesian restaurants, as well as other ethnic minority stores and cafes.

READ MORE | The Hague Market: the vibrant open market of the Netherlands

You’ll see a bubble tea shop wherever you turn, and the affordable beauty salons are popular among students.

💰 Price: regular Dutch restaurant prices, depending on order

⏰ Opening hours: N/A

📍 Location: Wagenstraat 43-63, 2512 AP Den Haag

3. Take a break in the Palace Garden

Paleistuin is the perfect pocket of greenery in the busy city of The Hague. Image: OSeveno/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

The Palace Garden, or Paleistuin, is a beautiful green pocket in the centre of The Hague. The park is a popular hangout spot, where The Hague’s residents practice yoga, play games, and feed the birds in the little pond.

READ MORE | 7 things you didn’t know about The Hague

Pack a picnic basket and take a relaxing break on the grass; you’ll kill two tourist-birds with one stone, and get to admire the King’s working palace at the same time!

💰 Price: €0

⏰ Opening hours: Every day, 8 AM until 6 PM

📍 Location: Prinsessewal, 2513 EE Den Haag

4. Go for a stroll in Zuiderpark

Zuiderpark has space enough for the whole family and then some. Image: Freepik

If small parks like Paleistuin make you yawn, fear not, The Hague has Zuiderpark up its sleeve too!

The sprawling park is located slightly outside the city centre (20 minutes by public transport, and 15 minutes by bike), but the huge fields are well worth a visit.

READ MORE | Barbecuing in the Netherlands: how do the Dutch do BBQs?

Running tracks, flowers, lakes — it’s the perfect spot for a stroll or a couple of hours in the sun. Zuiderpark is also a popular festival venue, and for the little ones: visit the nearby petting zoo!

5. Get the best city-wide views from the Grote Kerk tower

Grote Kerk is one of the most important landmarks of The Hague. Image: Zarion/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Although it’s a bit of a stretch, one can argue that the great church of The Hague dates back all the way to the 1200s!

READ MORE | We promise that these photos of The Hague are the best you will see

Today, the huge building is not used as a church, but as an event venue. The most interesting activity the old building has to offer is to climb up the many steps with a knowledgeable tour guide — and get the best city view for the Insta.

💰 Price: €7 for adults, €5 for children

⏰ Opening hours: March – November, Thursday to Sunday 1 PM & 3 PM. December – February, Saturdays and Sundays, 1 PM & 3 PM.

📍 Location: Rond de Grote Kerk 12, 2513 AM Den Haag

6. Watch the sunset from Scheveningen

Fries, bungee jumping, swimming — Scheveningen has it all! Image: Vincent van Zeijst/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Scheveningen beach is the most popular beach in The Hague, and it has lots to offer. Grab a drink at one of the many (!) beach bars, go bungee jumping at the pier, or take a ride on the Ferris wheel — you’ll never get bored at a Scheveningen beach day.

READ MORE | Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Scheveningen: What’s going on?

It’s also a popular spot for surfing, or simply hanging out in the sand on a summer evening. Make sure to catch the sunset in the ocean for a magical end to the day.

7. Get baffled by Europe’s biggest panorama painting at Panorama Mesdag

The great Panorama Mesdag is the perfect alternative if you can’t be bothered biking all the way to Scheveningen. Image: Steven Lek/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Hendrik Willem Mesdag is one of the most celebrated 19th-century Dutch painters out there — he even has a museum named after himself.

But the Panorama Mesdag is not your average old museum. Sure, it’s got a nice exhibition with tons of beautiful, Dutch art but it’s also got a very special feature. The building was built for the sole purpose of housing the grand “Scheveningen Panorama”!

READ MORE | Panorama Mesdag: A look at the biggest painting of the Netherlands

The painting, depicting the beach in The Hague in the late 1800s, measures 14 metres in height, and 40 metres in diameter. It’s a super cool optical illusion, that makes you feel like you’re standing on top of Scheveningen’s highest dune.

💰 Price: €15 for adults, €12 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM until 5 PM.

📍 Location: Zeestraat 65, 2518 AA Den Haag

8. Experience the Dutch masters at Mauritshuis

The Mauritshuis building is worth a visit in itself! Image: FaceMePLS/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

If the great Mesdag didn’t satisfy your thirst for Dutch masters, do not worry. The Mauritshuis museum is packed with astonishing Dutch art, and it’s all located in a beautiful, old building right in the centre of The Hague.

READ MORE | Forgotten women painters of the Dutch Renaissance and Golden Age

You’ll get the chance to see the oh-so-famous Girl With The Pearl Earring, and plenty of other Dutch masterpieces.

It’s absolutely a must-see attraction on any visit to The Hague, nay, to the Netherlands!

💰 Price: €17.50 for adults, €0 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM until 6 PM. Monday, 1 PM until 6 PM.

📍 Location: Plein 29, 2511 CS Den Haag

9. Have a snack at the world’s smallest fries store

Now that’s a balanced meal! Image: Freepik

Okay, it might not be the smallest in the world, but it’s a nickname amongst locals, and it sounds about right. Either way, no trip to the Netherlands is complete without a full meal consisting of just fries (for some reason)!

READ MORE | ‘Friet’ or ‘patat’? The ultimate guide to Dutch fries

‘t Kleinste Winkeltje is so small, it’s always a pleasant surprise when you realise you can actually go inside. The little fries shop serves steamin’ hot, deliciously salty fries, with more mayo than you can possibly imagine.

But beware, the portions are insane, so either come with a very empty stomach, or someone to share it with.

💰 Price: regular Dutch snack bar prices, depending on order

⏰ Opening hours: Monday, closed. Tuesday, 12 PM until 8 PM. Wednesday & Friday, 12 PM until 7 PM. Thursday & Saturday, 12 PM until 9 PM. Sunday, 12 PM until 7 PM.

📍 Location: Papestraat 1A, 2513 AV Den Haag

10. Take a bike ride to the dunes

Have you ever seen a more Dutch scene? The only thing missing is a big portion of fries! Image: Freepik

Okay, so you’ve got the fries part covered, now you have to experience the other key part of Dutch culture: biking!

There’s no better place to go for a super-Dutch bike ride than the dunes in The Hague. From the north of the city to the south — you can easily spend a full day in the beautiful landscape.

READ MORE | See the magical summer flower gardens and the Dutch dunes in a unique way

Our best tip is to go south to Westduinpark — the largest nature reserve in The Hague has very few tourists, and you’ll have a good chance of spotting the Scottish Highland Cows that reside in the area.

💰 Price: €0

⏰ Opening hours: N/A

📍 Location: 2566 GC Den Haag

11. Borrel with the locals at Plein

There’s always people borreling at Plein. Image: Smiley.toerist/Wikimedia Commons/CC.4.0

At the core of The Hague, between the old centre and the new part of the city, you’ll find a big square (conveniently) called Plein (“square”).

READ MORE | What do you call a person from The Hague? The origin story of Hagenees vs Hagenaar

Plein is a well-known favourite for the weekly Dutch concept of borreling. With tons of pubs and a great outside area, Plein’s fairy-light-covered trees make for the perfect spot to enjoy a cold, Dutch beer.

💰 Price: regular Dutch pub prices, depending on order

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, time depends on specific location (average opening hours are 10 AM until 2 AM)

📍 Location: Plein 17A, 2511 CS Den Haag

12. Join the hipsters at Bierkade

It’s even more gezellig at night, with all the restaurants’ lanterns! Image: Voogd075/Wikimedia Commons/GFDL

Arguably one of the most gezellige (cosy) streets in The Hague, Bierkade is another great borrel location.

The street actually has borreling in its blood. The canal was once used as the main transportation line of beer back in the days when The Hague was not allowed to produce the essential beverage itself.

READ MORE | Is Dutch beer the best in Europe? The Netherlands is the top exporter, once again

It’s the ultimate hipster spot, and the view of the lantern-lit canal in the evening is simply priceless.

Stop by De Kade for a wide array of nature wines, De Paas for the best beer experience the city has to offer, or Kai 13, Basaal or Ethica for a delicious dinner.

💰 Price: regular Dutch snack bar prices, depending on order

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, time depends on specific location

📍 Location: Wagenstraat 193, 2512 AW Den Haag

13. Get lost in Haagse Bos

Haagse Bos has its very own calming effect on The Hague’s inhabitants. Image: Ingredia/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

If you’re looking for some greenery (not like that, actual nature this time) on your trip to The Hague, Haagse Bos is a great option.

READ MORE | Hiking in The Hague: 11 nature spots for the outdoor adventurer

Located super close to the centre, this park-meets-forest crossover is the perfect place to go for a stroll and/or picnic. It’s great for both bikers and pedestrians, and it’s accessible for people of all ages.

Can you spot another one of the King’s palaces (yup, he has more than one) in the middle of the forest? It’s worth sneaking a peek of the fairytale-like building through the trees!

14. Take a day trip to another iconic Dutch location

Leiden is the perfect destination for a day trip from The Hague. Image: Freepik

Although you can easily spend a week in The Hague alone, the city is also super conveniently located for day trips.

Being a relatively small country, any city in the Netherlands is easy to access. But from the Hague, you can reach classic Dutch tourist destinations like the Keukenhof tulip field, the great dunes, or the old canals of Amsterdam, in no time.

READ MORE | Moving to The Hague: the ultimate and complete guide

Only 10-15 minutes away by train, you’ll find the absolutely iconic Dutch cities of Delft and Leiden. The two old university towns are a must-see for anyone interested in classic Dutch architecture and cosy canal views — without drowning in tourists as you do in Amsterdam.

If you find yourself missing a more urban vibe, you can head south and take a day trip to Rotterdam, only 20 minutes away. The city is modern and pulsating with life, quite different from anything else you’ll see in the Netherlands!

💰 Price: between €2.70 and €5.40 for one-way train tickets to Delft, Leiden, or Rotterdam

⏰ Opening hours: N/A

📍 Location: Up to you!

15. Soak up the art at Kunstmuseum Den Haag

This “modern palace of the arts” is also an interesting building in itself. Image: Till Niermann/Wikimedia Commons/GFDL

Located in a grand, and truly unique, art deco building, Kunstmuseum Den Haag is one of the best museums in the city.

READ MORE | The Best Museums for Children and Book Lovers in The Hague

From Mondrian to Monet, contemporary and less contemporary, photography, architecture, period rooms, and much more — Kunstmuseum has been described as a “modern palace of the arts” for a reason!

Plan your visit well though, or else you’ll easily spend the whole day wandering the halls of the museum.

💰 Price: €16 for adults, €0 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 10 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Stadhouderslaan 41, 2517 HV Den Haag

16. Eat pizza at Grote Markt

A good night out always starts at Grote Markt. Image: Rudolphous/Wikimedia Commons/GFDL

Sure, Grote Markt is a popular spot to go out for drinks, but much more importantly: you can also get pizza there.

Every Monday at Bakplaats (part of De Boterwaag), you can get two pizzas for the price of one, and it’s seriously delicious too!

If you’re just looking for a quick snack after a night out, you can also opt for the takeaway single-slice version — it’s much yummier than the basic Dutch snackbar cuisine, and only costs €5-6.

💰 Price: between €13 and €17.50 for a one-person pizza

⏰ Opening hours: Sunday to Wednesday, 11 AM until 1 AM. Thursday to Saturday, 11 AM until 1:30 AM.

📍 Location: Grote Markt 8, 2511 BG Den Haag

17. Admire the mighty Peace Palace

It’s photoshoot time! Image: PetrusSilesius/Wikimedia Commons/GFDL

The Hague is called the city of peace and justice for a reason, and no visit is complete without seeing the beautiful Peace Palace.

The Peace Palace houses the Permanent Court of Arbitration, the United Nations International Court of Justice and The Hague Academy of International Law, and is a great institution in the field of international law.

READ MORE | 7 of the best free things to do in The Hague

Unfortunately, for security reasons, the building only allows guided tours on a very limited number of dates a year.

However, dedicated fans of international law who show up early in the morning on a day a session is open for audiences, have a chance at getting inside.

For the less die-hard fans, the visitors’ centre is also a good option, which is open most days, free of charge.

💰 Price: visitors’ centre is €0 (but donations are appreciated), a guided tour is €12.50

⏰ Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 12 PM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Carnegieplein 2, 2517 KJ Den Haag

18. Float away on a canal cruise

Cruise around The Hague and discover the city from the water. Image: Unsplash

The Hague might not be widely known for its canals, but don’t worry, you can still get the peak tourist experience you came to the Netherlands for.

READ MORE | A boat tour in The Hague – Why it’s a great idea

Learn about the fascinating history of The Hague, and admire the city’s cosy streets and green pockets from the water.

De Ooievaart is a favourite when it comes to canal cruises, and you can even choose to go all the way to Delft by boat!

💰 Price: €12.50 for adults, €8.50 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Daily, upon request, 11 AM and 3 PM

📍 Location: Bierkade 18B, 2512 AB Den Haag

19. Park your bike and do a walking tour

There’s no shortage of walking tours to pick from in The Hague! Image: Ter-Burg/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

The Hague city centre is highly compact and walkable, so a walking tour is the perfect way to see a lot in a short amount of time.

The city is also packed with fascinating history, so you’ll easily get all your educational needs covered for the rest of your Dutch vacation. Opt for a themed tour, or stick with the classic Free Walking Tour, which takes you through all the city’s most important highlights in two hours.

💰 Price: €0 for Free Walking Tour The Hague, donation based

⏰ Opening hours: Summer: Daily 1:30 PM, including an extra 10:30 AM spot on Saturdays. Winter: Depending on demand and availability.

📍 Location: Plein 29, 2511 CS Den Haag (starting point FWT The Hague)

20. Have a picnic in Clingendael Park

You’ll feel rich in more ways than one if you take a stroll in the Clingendael park. Image: FaceMePLS/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

There’s no shortage of parks in The Hague, but if you have to narrow it down to just one, Clingendael should be your choice.

The large, peaceful grounds make you feel like you’re in an Austen novel — and it’s the perfect spot for a picnic.

READ MORE | Need some peace and quiet this Autumn? Visit the Japanese Garden in The Hague

There’s even a lovely Japanese garden, and several fields with farm animals nearby. The perfect park for anything from a run, to a date, or a family outing!

21. Get a real Haagse bier

Dutch people drink beer as often as they possibly can. Image: Unsplash

In the centre of The Hague, you can find the old (but still functioning) monastery De Haagsche Broeder.

Not only can you admire the chapel and visit the concept store — you can also buy real Haagse beer from the Kloosterbrouwerij (the monastery brewery)!

These monks take their beer seriously, and you can purchase a wide array of their craft online or in the store.

💰 Price: €13.50 for a fancy-looking beer pack

⏰ Opening hours: Thursday, 1 PM until 6:15 PM. Friday and Saturday, 1 PM until 5 PM.

📍 Location: Oude Molstraat 35, 2513 BA Den Haag

22. Feel like a giant in tiny Madurodam

It’s never been easier to see a whole country in one try! Image: maduram,the Netherlands/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

The family park Madurodam is a staple in any trip to The Hague. In short, it is a 1:25 scale model of the Netherlands, so you can explore (almost) the entire country in as little as an hour (but feel free to take longer).

The park receives about half a million visitors every year, and is a favourite among tourists (and locals) of all ages. It’s the perfect mix of history, geography, art, and fun!

💰 Price: €17 for adults, €0 for children up to two years

⏰ Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9 AM until 6 PM.

📍 Location: George Maduroplein 1, 2584 RZ Den Haag

23. Discover The Hague’s dark side at the Prison Gate museum

The Prison Gate museum is conveniently located right next to the beautiful Hofvijver. Image: Velvet/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

If you’re in the mood for something dark and gloomy, why not dive into the dark side of The Hague, at the Gevangenpoort Museum?

Once the gate to the city of The Hague, the 13th-century building is an attraction in itself.

The museum covers everything about the history of crime and justice in the middle ages, and the interactive exhibitions take you through everything from old torture chambers to different standards of cells. Spooky, but very interesting!

💰 Price: €15 for adults, €7.50 for children, €0 for children up to 4 years old

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 AM until 7 PM. Saturday and Sunday, 12 PM until 5 PM.

📍 Location: Buitenhof 33, 2513 AH Den Haag

24. Stuff yourself at a food hall

Who dares to try the infamous herring? Image: Freepik

The Hague has recently been acknowledged for its street food, and a visit to one of the many food halls is bound to be a success.

Foodhallen Centrum, Foodhallen Scheveningen, and MingleMush are great examples of the great variety and quality of international cuisines you can find in The Hague.

READ MORE | The Hague among 20 best European street food cities (WTF?)

These places will have something for everyone (trust us, of all cultures and pickiness-levels), and leave you with a good impression of the international and entrepreneurial spirit of the Netherlands.

💰 Price: Varies depending on the specific vendor

⏰ Opening hours: Depends on specific food hall, but generally 12 PM until 10 PM

📍 Location: Haagsche Bluf 40, 2511 CN Den Haag (Foodhallen Centrum)

25. Let optical illusions confuse you at Escher het Paleis

It’s easy to see that this building used to be a palace. Image: Escher in het Paleis/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

Maurits Cornelis Escher is a world-famous graphic artist from the Netherlands, born in the late 1800s.

He produced some of the strangest, and most confusing pieces of art the world has seen, and a visit to the Escher museum in The Hague is bound to extract a few laughs.

The museum is centrally located in an old palace, so the surroundings are also worth some attention, if you’re able to take your eyes off the surreal and beautiful art, that is.

💰 Price: €11 for adults, €8 for children between 13 and 17 years old, €6.50 for children between 7 and 12 years old.

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11 AM until 5 PM

📍 Location: Lange Voorhout 74, 2514 EH Den Haag

26. Go wild at the trampoline church

Who else wishes they were under 12? Image: Unsplash

Yepp, you read that right. As is the case all over the Netherlands, The Hague has quite a few decommissioned churches, that are now used for anything but church service, it seems.

If you have kids (unfortunately, it’s only open for those up to 12 years), you can let them have a bouncy day in church, and jump on dozens of indoor trampolines!

And don’t worry about hitting the ceiling — the church roof is certainly high enough.

💰 Price: €7 for adults, €3 for children

⏰ Opening hours: Wednesday, 12 PM until 6 PM. Friday, 12 PM until 8 PM. Saturday, 10 AM until 8 PM. Sunday, 10 AM until 6 PM.

📍 Location: Stadhoudersplantsoen 28, 2517 JL Den Haag

27. Try the fancy-schmancy stores at Passage

Watch your wallet, cash tends to run wild in this shopping street! Image: Michielverbeek/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

The Passage was modelled after its sister in Paris in the late 1800s. The building was intended as a beautiful shopping venue for The Hague’s finest — a purpose it fulfils to this day.

The impressive old construction also has a modern wing, giving the shopping experience the best of both worlds.

Come for a tasty treat at Hop & Stork chocolate store, explore the extensive Nespresso section, or dive into the fashionable boutiques — there are tons of things to keep you occupied.

For Christmas, the Passage is also a popular Insta-spot, as the great Christmas tree lights up its old halls.

💰 Price: up to you!

⏰ Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 AM until 5 PM. Sunday and Monday, 12 PM until 5 PM.

📍 Location: Passage 72, 2511 AA Den Haag

28. Go second-hand shopping in Zeeheldenkwartier

One of the many adorable café spots in Zeeheldenkwartier. Image: Ben Bender/Wikimedia Commons/CC.3.0

Zeeheldenkwartier is a poorly kept secret in The Hague, and it’s quickly becoming one of the hippest parts of town.

READ MORE | Where to live in The Hague? Guide to the neighbourhoods of The Hague

The neighbourhood was established in the late 19th century, and carries a lot of interesting history. Today, it’s most known for its relaxed atmosphere, cosy neighbourhood vibe, and hip café- and shopping culture.

Take a stroll and get a new second-hand outfit!

💰 Price: up to you!

⏰ Opening hours: regular Dutch retail opening hours, depending on specific store

📍 Location: Prins Hendrikplein 3, 2518 EV Den Haag

29. Enjoy a historical liqueur tasting at Van Kleef distillery

Taste some of the best liquor the Netherlands has to offer! Image: Unsplash

Van Kleef distillery in The Hague has a vast history, an interesting museum, an extensive shop, and fascinating activities.

It’s the oldest remaining distillery in the city (founded in 1842), offering a cosy atmosphere, and a magically quaint garden overflowing with greens and flowers.

READ MORE | The Historical Museum of The Hague: discover the fascinating history of The Hague

The distillery offers a liqueur tasting and a cocktail tasting, and if you’re lucky with the weather, it’ll all take place out in the charming garden — accompanied by two house cats! It’s the perfect date idea and, more importantly (in true Dutch style), the perfect excuse to day-drink.

If you manage to keep your attention sharp after many a taste, you’ll also learn quite a bit about Dutch (and The Haguean) history. Win-win!

💰 Price: €19.95 for their basic tasting & short tour package

⏰ Opening hours: Saturday, 12 PM until 1:30 PM & 2 PM until 3:30 PM. Sunday, 2 PM until 3:30 PM.

📍 Location: Lange Beestenmarkt 109, 2512 ED Den Haag

Although it doesn’t get as much attention as its big brother Amsterdam, The Hague is packed with things to do, and should not be underestimated. Fascinating history and real, gezellig Dutch culture awaits you if you take the trip to the coast of the Netherlands!

Which attractions will you visit in The Hague? Do you have any suggestions to add to the list? Tell us in the comments below!