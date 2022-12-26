Dutch Quirk #127: Drink Chocomel like it’s water

The Dutchies have the perfect solution for whenever they’re feeling overwhelmed. Or excited. Or thirsty. Or just anything really: Chocomel. 

However, these are the days when you look outside the window, watching the rain, and feel like nothing can make your day a bit brighter — except for this chocolatey liquid delight

For Dutchies and anyone faintly acquainted with the Netherlands, Chocomel has become the ultimate solution for making these moments ultra-gezellig in a few minutes!

What is it?

Forget weed, some Dutchies use Chocomel like a booster drug for those dark rainy afternoons. This hot chocolate drink can take you to the cosiest place in your heart, and make you feel like everything will be just fine. 

While there are TV shows and books that are world-famous and known to bring you that feel-good mood when you need it, the Dutch like to combine these delights with something extra, Chocomel.

Why do they do it?

The Netherlands is famous for its gloomy weather, but the locals developed Chocomel as the perfect solution to survive. 

Once they are done complaining about the weather, they use this drink to warm themselves up and to bring the gezellig-ness to a whole new level. 

Man-working-from-home-on-desk-top-computer-and-drinking-coffee
Too much stress? Time for some Chocomel! Image: Pexels

Why is it quirky? 

Imagine a high profile successful person who is acting like superwoman/man all day. Then, the sun sets, and they finally go home to unwind. What do they do? They drink Chocomel to teleport back to their grandma’s kitchen and feel like a baby again. 

Other cultures have alcohol or tea to wind down at the end of a long day — but the Dutch? A sugary chocolate bevvie that is enjoyed by children and adults alike. 

Should you join in? 

Jaa! For internationals, this is one of the easiest ways to learn how to turn any situation into something gezellig in a matter of seconds. 

You just go to the closest Apie, buy yourself a Chocomel, go home and microwave it in your favourite mug (or just pour yourself a cold one), and voilà! You’ve got your ticket to the island of zen — and you’re one step closer to integrating

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
