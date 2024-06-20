Renting a boat in the Netherlands: all you need to know

One thing’s certain about the Netherlands: there’s loads and loads of water. And where there’s water, there are boats. And where there are boats, there’s someone wondering how you can rent them — that must be you!

You certainly must have seen the people on boats cruising the canals, and enjoying their time in the sun while cracking open a beer.

If you were a bit jealous, worry not — because it’s really easy to rent a boat in the Netherlands. Then you can also wave at the mere mortals walking on the sidewalks!

Who can rent a boat in the Netherlands? 🙋‍♀️

Anyone over the age of 18 can rent a boat in the Netherlands. Of course, minors can tag along, provided there is an adult with them.

No special permit or licence is required in order to rent a boat in the Netherlands, as long as it fits in a designated category.

Almost anyone (adult, of course) can drive a boat on the canals in the Netherlands. Image: Depositphotos

If you have a child who is over 12, they can also steer the boat and gain some sailing experience, as long as the boat does not go faster than 13 kilometres an hour and is a maximum of seven metres long.

When do I need a boating licence in the Netherlands?

You only need a boating license if you plan on renting a boat that is longer than 15 metres and that exceeds a speed of 20 kilometres an hour.

If your goal is a calm trip down the canals, you shouldn’t need a boat that requires a boating license.

Where to hire a boat in the Netherlands 📍

There are many companies that you can rent a boat from in the Netherlands.

Choosing the company that best serves your needs also depends on where you live, so it’s best to start looking locally first.

Look online for boat rentals in the Netherlands, they’re everywhere. Image: Depositphotos

There are several websites you can look into to find boats for rent in the Netherlands.

Here are some great websites to start looking:

If you prefer a more hands-on approach to finding and renting boats, go to your local tourist info point, and they can guide you further in finding the best boat rentals in your area.

A romantic boat tour in Amsterdam

There are plenty of differently-themed boat tours to book in Amsterdam.

If you want something special, romantic and personal, then you can’t go wrong with Rocco and his romantic boat tour through Amsterdam.

Rocco often sails at the golden hour or sunset. Image: DutchReview

It’s snug, takes you to all the gezellig spots, and comes with all those lovely details such as a glass of bubbles, romantic anecdotes about the city and music to fall in love with.

Rocco is a people person and makes sure it never gets cheesy (although, fun fact, some cheese is served onboard).

Luxury aboard Rocco’s romantic cruise. Image: DutchReview

Check out his website right here and send him our regards!

P.S. You're totally welcome to invite the DutchReview crew on any boat tour at all times 😉.

What kind of boats can you rent? 🛥️

The list of boats that you could potentially rent is diverse and really depends on what kind of experience you want.

If you’re after a more traditional sailing experience? Perhaps go for a bigger sailboat.

Want a luxurious boat so you can travel off the coast and explore the North Sea with your friends? A larger canal boat should fit your needs.

Canoes, motorboats, whatever your heart desires! Image: Depositphotos

Of course, if you wanna be really close to the water and perhaps even risk getting a bit wet, then a cheap canoe is definitely a fun option to consider!

Another very popular option is the small motorboats. Similarly cheap and loads of fun, you can rent them and go exploring the canals of your city at your leisure.

How much does renting a boat in the Netherlands cost? 💸

The cost of renting a boat varies depending on what kind of boat you are renting, for how long, and if it is manned by a captain or not.

On boat hire websites, most of the prices are listed per day, and can range anywhere from €88 – €300 or even €800 a day.

Note though, that in addition, most boats require a deposit to be paid beforehand.

Want a cheap day on the Dutch canals? Rent a canoe for cheap. Image: Depositphotos

Boats can also be offered for half-a-day or even for a week if you feel like you want to spend more time on the water.

For things like canoes or rowboats, you can find them much cheaper, but usually the fee is per hour instead of per day. You can rent a canoe for as low as €9 per hour.

What do I need to know before renting a boat in the Netherlands? ✅

An important thing to consider before renting a boat is to get insurance. This also really depends on what canal you are sailing on.

If you are on a busy Amsterdam canal and it’s you behind the wheel (and you have no prior experience), you should really get insurance.

Amsterdam’s canals becomes a highway for boats during peak-season (better get that insurance!) Image: Freepik

If you are somewhere in a more isolated area, it’s perhaps easier, but insurance is an option you should still consider.

However, if you’ve hired a boat including an experienced captain, there’s no need to consider insurance — all legal responsibilities fall on the captain.

Want to get insurance? Make sure to ask for it when renting the boat.

Check for rentals which have ships registered to the HISWA (National Water Sports Association in the Netherlands) rental agreement conditions.

Generally, insurance deductibles equal the deposit you’ll pay on the ship. So, if you pay a €200 deposit and have an accident while you’re steering, expect to pay a €200 deductible.

What should I bring when renting a boat?🎒

Obviously, when cruising down the quaint canals, there are some essentials you should pack.

Firstly, if you are going on a sunny day, sunscreen is a must, especially if your boat does not have an inside area you can shelter in.

Believe it or not, sunny days in Amsterdam can actually get very hot. Image: Pixabay

Depending on how long you’re going for, consider bringing some food. If you are going on a boat tour, some snacks might be provided (especially on guided boat tours).

Can I drink alcohol on a boat in the Netherlands?

Of course, you can crack open some cold Dutch beers while you’re at it — but just as with cars, if you happen to be behind the wheel, don’t drink and drive sail.

Boat captains can have a couple of drinks as long as they don’t exceed a limit of 0.8 per thousand litres blood to alcohol level.

Is it legal to smoke weed on a boat in Holland?

Finally, a question some of you might be curious about. Can you 4/20 blaze it on a boat?

There’s no law against it when you’re renting your own boat (although the person who owns the boat may have their own rules).

However, especially for guided tours, the answer is almost certainly no.

Alternatives to boating in the Netherlands 🌊

Let’s say you’re interested in being on a boat, but for different reasons (such as motion sickness), you’d rather it doesn’t move. Thankfully, there are options for that as well!

Depending on the city, there’ll be boats that are used solely as terraces — they won’t take you anywhere, but you can get the boat experience.

Houseboats can be rented just like hotels, for a night or two. Image: Depositphotos

Another alternative is staying on a houseboat for an authentic Dutch experience.

Finally, for even more fun, certain coffee shops in the Netherlands are located on boats which are moored on canals. For example, check out the Culture Boat in Utrecht.

Have you ever been boating in the Netherlands? What was it like? Tell us in the comments below!