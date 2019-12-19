How the Dutch start their year with a refreshing splash (and probably hypothermia): The New Year’s Dive at Scheveningen. Each year hundreds of Dutchies make their way to the beach at Scheveningen, and charge into the freezing waters.

How many times have you daydreamed about celebrating the New Year by jumping into a freezing ocean, experiencing the some of the symptoms of hypothermia, and then having a warm bowl of pea soup? Well, you can stop dreaming daily about that scenario, and head to the not-so-tropical beach of Scheveningen on January 1st 2019 for the New Year’s Dive.

What is The New Year’s Dive?

The ‘Nieuwjaarsduik’ (which literally translates to new year’s dive), is the yearly Dutch tradition of running into the freezing Winter waters of Scheveningen (AKA the unpronounceable word for foreigners), to celebrate the beginning of a new year.