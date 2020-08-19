Due to the high number of infections in Amsterdam, the city has decided to introduce some new measures.

Mayor Halsema has said that in the short term, the amount of supervision of the catering industry and conference centres will increase. More priority will also be given to nuisance reports. People are advised to avoid busy areas.

A letter to the security council about the coronavirus situation in Amsterdam, written by Mayor Halsema, suggested that a potential future measure for the capital would be to urgently advise day trippers and tourists not to come. Visitors to the capital should only be there if absolutely necessary.

Yesterday a spokesman for the municipality caused confusion when he confirmed to NOS that this advice was already in force. It is not: in fact, Halsema says she would prefer it not to be, as it would have a massive impact on the tourism sector. “We are not making that call now, we are keeping that option up front,” she said. Further measures, such a closing the catering industry at midnight, are also on the table if the number of infections doesn’t drop.

Cracking down (lightly)

There will be an obligation to report gatherings of more than one hundred people in the city. To reduce the number of unauthorised parties, the use of sound amplification equipment in the surrounding areas of the city will be banned.

Catering business owners will now receive only one warning instead of two if they violate the coronavirus measures. If their violations are excessive, they can be closed immediately for a maximum of four weeks.

Halsema says the capital is not in crisis yet, but that there are “serious concerns”. Between August 10 and 17, 734 people tested positive for coronavirus in the capital. Most infections are taking place in the private sphere, which is why Rutte announced a six-person cap on the number of visitors you can have to your home at one time last night.

Feature Image: Dimitri Houtteman/Pixabay