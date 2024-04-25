An expat asked Reddit about Dutch toilet design — and the comments don’t disappoint

This is not a "waste" of your time. 😉

NewsWeird
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
Photo-of-man-looking-in-toilet-looking-shocked
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/145651373/stock-photo-man-looking-in-toilet-bowl.html

Dutch toilets have been making a splash in a recent Reddit thread, where an exasperated expat questioned their infamous “poo shelf“. Which, as the Dutchies hilariously pointed out, saves you from splash.

As an international, it’s quite taboo (or should we say, ta-“poo”) when you first encounter the strange Dutch toilet design with its flat area and small hole. 👇

And the confusion was real for this expat, who took to Reddit to question the baffling bog. More than happy to explain their quirky invention, the comments were a-flush with knowing Dutchies.

Why toilets have this design here? Kind of long plateau with small hole , is that efficient? 💩
byu/DiamondVegetable4967 inNetherlands

Their sarcasm took Dutch directness to a whole new level, and it did not let us down. Their responses ranged from the practical thinkers:

Comment
byu/DiamondVegetable4967 from discussion
inNetherlands
Comment
byu/DiamondVegetable4967 from discussion
inNetherlands

To the practical jokers:

Comment
byu/DiamondVegetable4967 from discussion
inNetherlands
Comment
byu/DiamondVegetable4967 from discussion
inNetherlands

Do you think this confused expat was prepared for the world of shit talk they opened them-shelf up for with such an innocent question?

READ MORE | 11 gross things Dutch people do

The comments not only helped them discover the reasons for the multifunctional toilet design but also familiarised them with some toilet terms.

The splash-back when you drop your deposit? That’s known as “Poseidon’s kiss”. And the shelf itself? That’s the snoeptafel in Dutch, AKA the candy table. 🥴

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #43: Hang a birthday calendar in their bathrooms

Who knew this was such a cultural artefact of not only Dutch pride but also Dutch hobbies? The art of inspecting their business is clearly not something to, um, sniff at:

Comment
byu/DiamondVegetable4967 from discussion
inNetherlands

So, the next time you visit a toilet in the Netherlands that exhibits this poo-fectly normal Dutch feature remember not to question; just appreciate it. It might even be one for the scrapbook (or “crap book”, as one user helpfully suggested). 💩

Do you have anything to add to the thoughts on this Dutch invention? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
This Dutch city just ranked second most attractive in the WORLD for international workers
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

This Dutch city just ranked second most attractive in the WORLD for international workers

Are you an international who loves working in Amsterdam? Or would you like to become one? Well, you're not the...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

Latest posts

This Dutch city just ranked second most attractive in the WORLD for international workers

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Are you an international who loves working in Amsterdam? Or would you like to become one? Well, you're not the only one! In fact, Amsterdam...

The Dutch and their monarchy, a two-sided coin

Heather Slevin - 5
Ah, the Dutch and their monarchy. Let’s just say they have a bit of a love/hate relationship — like siblings who’ve never quite gotten...

9 things you might not know about King Willem-Alexander

Ailish Lalor - 1
King Willem-Alexander has been the Netherlands' head of state for over 10 years now, but there's more to him than "just" being king. From...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.