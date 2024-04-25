Dutch toilets have been making a splash in a recent Reddit thread, where an exasperated expat questioned their infamous “poo shelf“. Which, as the Dutchies hilariously pointed out, saves you from splash.

As an international, it’s quite taboo (or should we say, ta-“poo”) when you first encounter the strange Dutch toilet design with its flat area and small hole. 👇

My husband is Dutch and the first time I saw their toilets I thought I’d gone to the other type of coffee shop by mistake. Wtf is this. Why is there a shelf?! Why is it backwards?!? pic.twitter.com/ubWIxyoegK — Asphodel Denning (@AzzyDenning) December 13, 2022

And the confusion was real for this expat, who took to Reddit to question the baffling bog. More than happy to explain their quirky invention, the comments were a-flush with knowing Dutchies.

Their sarcasm took Dutch directness to a whole new level, and it did not let us down. Their responses ranged from the practical thinkers:

To the practical jokers:

Do you think this confused expat was prepared for the world of shit talk they opened them-shelf up for with such an innocent question?

The comments not only helped them discover the reasons for the multifunctional toilet design but also familiarised them with some toilet terms.

The splash-back when you drop your deposit? That’s known as “Poseidon’s kiss”. And the shelf itself? That’s the snoeptafel in Dutch, AKA the candy table. 🥴

Who knew this was such a cultural artefact of not only Dutch pride but also Dutch hobbies? The art of inspecting their business is clearly not something to, um, sniff at:

So, the next time you visit a toilet in the Netherlands that exhibits this poo-fectly normal Dutch feature remember not to question; just appreciate it. It might even be one for the scrapbook (or “crap book”, as one user helpfully suggested). 💩

Do you have anything to add to the thoughts on this Dutch invention? Let us know in the comments below.