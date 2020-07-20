Twelve members of a Belgian family tested positive for coronavirus after a holiday in Cadzand-Bad, a beachtown in the province of Zeeland.

It seems that the family has been infected with coronavirus on their holiday. The family has since last week been quarantined at home, reports Omroep Zeeland.

Hendrik Vandromme was celebrating the golden wedding anniversary when his wife fell ill. Upon calling his doctor, he received the advice to return home to Belgium. A day later, everyone was tested for the coronavirus. 12 out of the 15 family members tested positive.

The family was in the holiday park Noordzee Résidence Cadzand-Bad. While there, they maintained social distancing. Their sons went to town to pick up things for their BBQ, but overall, it seems they did not have contact with many people. They called the home they were living in to announce them that they tested positive, the house has since been disinfected and cleaned.

Contract tracing investigation

Belgian contact tracers have been in contact with the family to determine from whom did they get the infection. The investigation is still ongoing.

Figures from the RIVM show that in the municipality of Sluis in Zeeland, no infections were reported while the family holidayed there. Only one person tested positive in the month of July in Sluis.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva