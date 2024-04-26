LinkedIn revealed the best companies to work for in the Netherlands — so we checked their language requirements

Now that's a top job! 👩‍💼👨‍💼

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
2 minute read
photo-of-colleagues-high-fiving-at-work
Image: Freepik

Finding a job in the Netherlands is hard, especially as an international. LinkedIn’s overview of the top Dutch companies to work for in 2024 is a great place to start, however. 😉

The professional networking platform compiles an annual list ranking companies’ opportunities for career development, promotions, and new skills.

Top of everyone’s job-hunting wishlist, right?

READ MORE | This Dutch city just ranked second most attractive in the WORLD for international workers

Whether you need flexible working options or are looking for an employer that actually cares about their workers, read on.

Oh, and we checked whether they offer English-speaking roles, so you don’t have to. 👇

You will recognise the top three

If you’ve made a coffee, opened your computer, or checked your bank balance already this morning, then you’ve probably already encountered the company at the top of the list. 🥇

READ MORE | 10 things to know before finding work in the Netherlands as an international

Claiming the number one spot is household appliance giant Versuni, previously part of Phillips. You know, THE coffee machine makers and air fryer aficionados.

Next up is computer chip manufacturers ASML, followed by multinational banking and financial services provider Rabobank.

READ MORE | 13 companies in the Netherlands that hire internationals in 2024

The top two, Versuni and ASML, commonly offer tech-based opportunities in similar roles, such as Software Engineers, while Rabobank is the place for Financial Advisors and Business Analysts.

Which of the 15 can I work for as an English speaker?

You can’t just narrow down your job hunt to these top performers without considering the important stuff like location and, y’know, if they’ll actually hire you without speaking Dutch.

Let’s take a closer look at exactly who these top 15 companies are and what they can currently offer international workers:

Company nameLocations in the NetherlandsCurrent English-language opportunities
VersuniBrabantse Stedenrij, Randstad, Groningen✅ Some
ASMLBrabantse Stedenrij, Randstad, Eindhoven region✅ Many
RabobankRandstad, Brabantse Stedenrij, Enschede✅ Some
SAPRandstad, Brabantse Stedenrij, ‘s-Hertogenbosch❌ Most roles require both Dutch and English
EPAM SystemsRandstad✅ Some
NikeRandstad, Amsterdam✅ Many
Kraft HeinzRandstad, Arnhem-Nijmegen, Amsterdam✅ Some
ServiceNowRandstad, Amsterdam❓ Not clear
MedtronicBrabantse Stedenrij, Randstad✅ Some
AP Moller – MaerskRotterdam❌ Most roles require both Dutch and English
KPMGRandstad, Brabantse Stedenrij, Amsterdam❓ Some, but not always clear
CotyRandstad, Amsterdam✅ Multiple
MiroRandstad, Amsterdam❓ Some, but not always clear
DeloitteRandstad, Brabantse Stedenrij, Amsterdam❓ Not clear
UberRandstad, Amsterdam❌ Mostly roles require both Dutch and English
You can find more information about the current vacancies for each company in the top 15 by checking out LinkedIn’s official list.

What do you think of the job market in the Netherlands for internationals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
11 things you should NOT do in the Netherlands
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

An expat asked Reddit about Dutch toilet design — and the comments don’t disappoint

Dutch toilets have been making a splash in a recent Reddit thread, where an exasperated expat questioned their infamous "poo...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

11 things you should NOT do in the Netherlands

Snehal  - 40
When moving to the Netherlands, there's a bunch of things you should most definitely do — like eat a stroopwafel, see a windmill, or...

Is smoking weed in Amsterdam legal? (+ 7 best coffeeshops!)

DutchReview Crew - 0
You’ve arrived in Amsterdam, you’re ready to hit the coffeeshops, but wait: Is smoking weed in Amsterdam legal? You’re not the first to ask this...

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands: how an Argentinian became a Dutch royal

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 8
Queen Máxima is both the first non-European and the first “commoner” to join the Dutch Royal Family. But who is Queen Maxima, and how...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.