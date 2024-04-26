Finding a job in the Netherlands is hard, especially as an international. LinkedIn’s overview of the top Dutch companies to work for in 2024 is a great place to start, however. 😉

The professional networking platform compiles an annual list ranking companies’ opportunities for career development, promotions, and new skills.

Top of everyone’s job-hunting wishlist, right?

Whether you need flexible working options or are looking for an employer that actually cares about their workers, read on.

Oh, and we checked whether they offer English-speaking roles, so you don’t have to. 👇

You will recognise the top three

If you’ve made a coffee, opened your computer, or checked your bank balance already this morning, then you’ve probably already encountered the company at the top of the list. 🥇

Claiming the number one spot is household appliance giant Versuni, previously part of Phillips. You know, THE coffee machine makers and air fryer aficionados.

Next up is computer chip manufacturers ASML, followed by multinational banking and financial services provider Rabobank.

The top two, Versuni and ASML, commonly offer tech-based opportunities in similar roles, such as Software Engineers, while Rabobank is the place for Financial Advisors and Business Analysts.

Which of the 15 can I work for as an English speaker?

You can’t just narrow down your job hunt to these top performers without considering the important stuff like location and, y’know, if they’ll actually hire you without speaking Dutch.

Let’s take a closer look at exactly who these top 15 companies are and what they can currently offer international workers:

Company name Locations in the Netherlands Current English-language opportunities Versuni Brabantse Stedenrij, Randstad, Groningen ✅ Some ASML Brabantse Stedenrij, Randstad, Eindhoven region ✅ Many Rabobank Randstad, Brabantse Stedenrij, Enschede ✅ Some SAP Randstad, Brabantse Stedenrij, ‘s-Hertogenbosch ❌ Most roles require both Dutch and English EPAM Systems Randstad ✅ Some Nike Randstad, Amsterdam ✅ Many Kraft Heinz Randstad, Arnhem-Nijmegen, Amsterdam ✅ Some ServiceNow Randstad, Amsterdam ❓ Not clear Medtronic Brabantse Stedenrij, Randstad ✅ Some AP Moller – Maersk Rotterdam ❌ Most roles require both Dutch and English KPMG Randstad, Brabantse Stedenrij, Amsterdam ❓ Some, but not always clear Coty Randstad, Amsterdam ✅ Multiple Miro Randstad, Amsterdam ❓ Some, but not always clear Deloitte Randstad, Brabantse Stedenrij, Amsterdam ❓ Not clear Uber Randstad, Amsterdam ❌ Mostly roles require both Dutch and English You can find more information about the current vacancies for each company in the top 15 by checking out LinkedIn’s official list.

What do you think of the job market in the Netherlands for internationals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.