Hotels, restaurants and cafes are set to open up after June 1. But of course, coronavirus is still widespread across the country and there will be conditions attached.

The Koninklijke Horeca Nederland is a trade association which has comprised a protocol for the catering industry and how compliance with the coronavirus regulations must be carried out, RTL Nieuws reports.

Here’s what you can expect:

Minimal customers

In order for restaurants to plan accordingly and keep the numbers at a low, you’ll need to make a reservation as spontaneous customers will not be permitted.

Before entering the restaurant, you’ll need to wash your hands or use hand sanitiser in order to disinfect them.

Passing a “test”

Then, you’ll be asked a couple questions before entering, namely whether you have coronavirus symptoms: whether you’ve had a cough, a cold, a fever over 38 degrees, shortness of breath in the past 24 hours. You’ll also be asked if someone you live with has the aforementioned symptoms. The restaurant or cafe can refuse entry if they suspect any complaints.

And finally…

If you do pass this “test,” employees will be able to serve you within 1.5 meters distance, so you don’t need to worry about awkward interactions with waitstaff (at least due to corona).

Other measures to keep in mind

You can only be seated at a restaurant with a maximum of four other people, unless you belong to a household consisting of more people

At bars, only 4 people are allowed to sit side by side, unless you’re in a larger household.

Once guests have left, the areas need to be cleaned thoroughly.

Seems like it might be more stressful than enjoyable to visit a restaurant in corona times.

Do you plan on visiting a restaurant after June 1? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Igor Starkov/Pexels