Managing your finances can be tricky, but when you’re an expat, it becomes even more complex.

With bank accounts, investments and financial commitments spread across different countries, keeping everything in order can be overwhelming.

That’s why having a solid financial plan is crucial — not just to stay on top of your money but to make the most of it.

To help you overcome these challenges, ING is offering expats in the Netherlands a completely free, no-commitment consultation to give you expert guidance on the topic you need help with.

Why should you book a free ING consultation?

If the fact that it’s free doesn’t already convince you, it’s good to know that ING is also the largest bank in the Netherlands — so their experts know what they’re doing.

But besides that, there are heaps of reasons why you shouldn’t say nee to a free financial consultation. Let’s get into them. 👇

Gain an understanding of your financial situation

Not exactly sure where you stand financially? Or whether you’re on track to meet your financial goals? That’s where an “Insight conversation” with ING comes in.

During this meeting, a financial expert will help you assess your current financial situation — reviewing factors like your income, expenses, savings, and debts — to identify areas for improvement.

Know where you stand — and where you’re going. Image: Depositphotos

Together, you’ll figure out where you stand financially and create a plan for your next steps, whether that means cutting unnecessary costs, increasing your savings, or exploring better investment options.

Explore your investment options

Investing is popular amongst expats and can help grow your money over time. But I get it — it can be intimidating to get started or know where to go next.

During a financial consultation with ING, you can ask all the questions you may have about investing, including whether you might be in a good position to get started and how to do so.

Naturally, there are also risks associated with investing, and a financial consultation can help you understand them and determine your risk tolerance.

If you’re considering investing €50,000 or more ING’s personalised Portfolio Management may be a great choice. Determine your strategy together with an Asset advisor and review it periodically, if necessary, in consultation.

Plan for major life events

Are you starting a family? Buying a home? Starting a business? How exciting! These major life events often come with major financial decisions, and it’s normal to want some guidance in making them.

If homeownership is on your radar, ING’s mortgage consult can help you understand what you can afford and what mortgage options are available for you.

Life changes come with financial responsibility. Image: Depositphotos

After the meeting, you can even get an orientation certificate that tells you how much you can borrow, so you are well prepared when you put in an offer on a property or register for a new build.

Thinking of launching your own business? Then an ING expert can help you determine how to get started with their business banking services. They can also provide insights on managing cash flow, securing funding, and establishing a solid financial foundation.

Get expert guidance and personalised advice

Do you have any other questions regarding your Dutch finances? Great! The whole point of ING’s financial consultation is to get personalised advice tailored to your situation.

As Dutch economy experts, ING can guide you through the ins and outs of Dutch finances, ensuring you make informed choices that align with your goals.

Whether you’re looking to optimise your budget, start investing, or ensure you have the right insurance coverage, an insight conversation provides valuable guidance tailored to your situation.

Ready to book free consultation with ING? Each conversation lasts 45 minutes and can be done either online or in an ING branch near you.

Note that insight conversations are only available to ING customers — luckily, ING has a whole range of banking solutions for internationals in the Netherlands. Take that as a sign. 😉

This article is sponsored by ING and written by DutchReview.