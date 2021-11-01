Here’s the tea: Dutchies have no idea how to drink it

When I first arrived in the Netherlands I was surprised — nee, shocked — to discover the questionable way that Dutchies drink tea.

Strong brew with a dash of milk and some sugar? Hell no, more like let’s reuse the tea bag 10 times and drink it out of a glass.

Coming from Zimbabwe, a former British colony, it’s safe to say that I subscribe fully to the British tea culture — it’s a way of life. For me, and millions of other people, drinking tea is a ritual involving a big homey mug (or china if you’re fancy), a strong brew, a little milk, and a prolonged amount of time to enjoy it.

In the Netherlands, this is not the case.

Half-hearted dunking

The British way of making tea involves strict rules of procedure:

you place the teabag in a cup (or teapot), pour boiling water over it, leave it to steep for a couple of minutes, remove the teabag, and then add a slosh of milk.

Perfection!

The perfect cuppa. Image: HighBabe/Unsplash

In the Netherlands, it goes more like this:

first, hot water is poured into a glass (often from IKEA). a tea bag is then dunked into the glass a few times, and the process is repeated over several glasses (yep, using the same teabag).

The result? We don’t even know if we can even call this tea … more like hot leaf juice than anything else. Queen Elizabeth would be having a seizure if she could see this.

Unfortunately, it seems that even if you were to leave the teabag in the glass for 10 minutes it still wouldn’t get any stronger as Dutch tea bags are inherently weak. So, if you want a proper cup of tea, you’re gonna have to import your own teabags. ﻿😉﻿

A hug in a mug ﻿

There’s nothing better to cheer you up! Image: Kristina Paukshtite/Pexels

Another major difference in the British way of making tea compared to how Dutchies do it is in the way that the tea itself is drunk. When you drink that full-bodied brew with milk it becomes a special part of your day — something that you have to take time out for. Feeling down? Your cup of tea will cheer you up.

In the Netherlands, however, economy is everything, and that extends to drinking tea as well. There’s no time for dawdling over small talk and a big steaming cuppa, which means there’s definitely no time for the dawdling that comes with drinking multiple cups of tea poured straight from the pot.

Tiny shots of super sterk (super strong) black coffee that taste like the earth’s core are more the Dutch way.

Much like Dutch windows, you can see everything

While drinking tea out of a glass may not seem all that bad, I experienced the disadvantages once first-hand when I had to have an awkward conversation with someone.

When the conversation was over I gulped down my peppermint tea, eager to leave. He on the other hand savoured his ponderously. Because my empty glass was transparent, I couldn’t even pretend to sip my tea to avoid the uncomfortable small talk. 😳

It’s not all bad: there’s one redeeming quality

So refreshing! Image: Anna_Shepulova/Depositphotos

Although I will always be a loyal supporter of drinking tea the British way, I will admit that four years down the line my go-to order at cafés has become verse muntthee (fresh mint tea) in a glass — I know. 😅

If there’s one thing the Dutch are good at, it’s their mint and gember (ginger) teas. There’s no settling for a simple teabag — you wanted mint so you’re getting mint (the actual plant. The same goes for ginger).

However, while the freshness is second to none, a full-bodied black tea will always have my heart. Sorry, not sorry. ﻿😉﻿

Feature Image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

