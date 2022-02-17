Sick leave in the Netherlands: what you need to know

Coughs, splutters, headaches, injuries, burnout, and chronic illnesses: all things that might force you to take sick leave in the Netherlands. 🤒

But before you call in sick to your Dutch workplace, you’re probably not quite ready to give up a day’s wages just yet.

No stress! Unlike other countries *cough, the US, cough* the Netherlands understands that part of being human is falling ill — so your time off sick is generally paid.

But how much, when, and how often? Great questions! Here’s what you need to know about sick leave in the Netherlands.

How does sick leave work in the Netherlands?

Sick leave (ziekteverlof) in the Netherlands is surprisingly simple: if you are sick, you are paid a minimum of 70% of your wage.

If 70% of your wage would put you below minimum wage, you’ll receive minimum wage instead.

However, it is common for Dutch workplaces to pay more than 70% (woo!). The amount you will receive will be detailed in your employment contract or collective bargaining agreement.

TIP: Are you ill because of childbirth, pregnancy, or organ donation? First, sorry you feel unwell. But also, congrats: you’ll receive 100% of your wages. That should help make you feel better!

Waiting days

Some Dutch workplaces include “no-pay waiting days” (loonvrije wachtdagen) — these are the first one or two days of your sickness where the employer is not obliged to pay wages.

This refreshes every four weeks, so if you become sick on February 1, and are sick again two weeks later on February 14, you don’t need to sit out your waiting days again.

Check your contract or your collective bargaining agreement to see if you have a waiting day clause.

How much sick leave can you claim?

Here’s the great thing about sick leave in the Netherlands: you can claim sick leave from your employer for up to two years.

Of course, no one wants to spend two years sick. But it is great peace of mind knowing that if the worst does happen, losing your income isn’t something you’ll need to worry about.

You have our full permission to go back to bed if you look like this. Image: Subbotina/Depositphotos

If you’re still sick after two years, your employer doesn’t have to continue paying your wages. However, you will likely become eligible for a benefit from the UWV (Employee Insurance Agency). This is an autonomous government authority that deals with labour law.

Who gets sick leave?

You get sick leave, and you get sick leave, and you get sick leave!

Most people are eligible for sick leave in the Netherlands. Naturally, however, it depends on how you are employed.

Permanent contract

This is the easiest: you’ll be paid a minimum of 70% of your wages by your employer for a maximum of two years.

Temporary contract

This works the same as the above: a minimum of 70% of your wages paid by your employer for a maximum of two years.

If your contract expires while you’re sick, your employer will (naturally) stop paying your wage. Instead, you’ll be passed over to the UWV who will continue to pay your wages and help you re-enter the workforce.

Even if you’re not a full-time employee you should still get sick days. Image: Milkos/Depositphotos

If you’ve been sick for more than six weeks when your contract expires, you and your workplace will prepare a reintegration report outlining what the issue is and what they have done so far to help you reintegrate to work.

Call, zero-hour, and min-max contracts

If you work on one of the above contracts, it works a little differently. Generally, if you become ill in the middle of your shift you’ll be paid 70% of your wages until the end of your shift.

If you remain ill after a shift, your employer won’t pay any wages unless you are on a min-max contract. Instead, you’ll be referred to the UWV.

Freelancers (ZZPers)

Gosh, it’s great being your own boss — until you fall sick, of course. If you’re a freelancer the only sick leave you’ll generally receive is what you can afford to pay yourself.

Otherwise, it’s worth taking out illness and/or disability insurance from the UWV. You’ll pay a set premium per month, but you’ll be covered if the sick hits the fan.

What if I’m sick for a long time?

Has your sickness gone beyond a sniffle? Then you’ll probably need a bit more time off — and that’s okay!

Provided you’re on a permanent or temporary contract, you don’t really have to stress. You’ll continue to be paid a minimum of 70% of your wages for a maximum of two years.

After two years, you may become eligible for disability benefits from the UWV.

Returning to work after being sick

The Netherlands places a lot of emphasis on sick leave being a recovery period so you can return to work.

If you’re sick for a long period, you and your employer will draw up a reintegration plan. Yes, that means a lot of boring paperwork — but at least you’ll get paid!

The reintegration plan includes a:

problem analysis,

action plan,

first-year evaluation,

current opinion of the company doctor or health and safety service, and

final evaluation (you complete this together with your employer).

What if I’m sick while on holiday?

Fighting the flu in France? Battling a bug in Britain? Struck down with an STI in Spain?

What a waste of your hard-earned vacation time!

But have no fear: working for a Dutch company is here! And working for a Dutch company means one nifty thing: you can claim being sick on holiday as sick leave, instead of holiday leave.

Save that holiday leave for a time when you aren’t feeling like this. Image: AntonioGuillemF/Depositphotos

That means that if you planned your holiday, flew to your magical destination, and then got sick, your planned vacation days can be converted into sick days.

To take advantage of this, typically you’ll need to:

report your illness to your employer as soon as possible and at least within 24 hours,

provide an address and/or telephone number where you can be reached,

reach out to a doctor at your holiday location and keep evidence of it,

advise if you can’t travel home due to sickness and keep evidence as to why you cannot travel,

contact your employer when you return home and potentially be consulted by the company doctor.

Rough that you’re sick on vacation — but at least you can reallocate those vacation days for later! 🏝️

Maternity and partner/paternity leave in the Netherlands

Got a notification from PostNL that you have a little bundle of joy on the way? Wat leuk!

While maternity and paternity leave aren’t considered sick leave in the Netherlands, here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect.

If you’re pregnant, you have a right to at least 16 weeks of leave. This is typically taken as six weeks of pregnancy leave before the due date and at least 10 weeks of maternity leave after childbirth.

If you’re the partner of someone giving birth, you get a minimum of one week off in the first four weeks after the birth. During this time, you’ll be paid 100% of your salary.

As a partner, you can also choose to take extended partner leave. This is up to five weeks of unpaid leave in the first six months after birth. During this time you can claim benefits from the UWV for up to 70% of your salary.

Got a question about sick leave in the Netherlands? Discuss it in the comments below!

Sick leave in the Netherlands: frequently asked questions

How many sick days do you get in the Netherlands? There is no maximum amount of sick days you can receive in the Netherlands. You can receive sick pay for up to two years from your employer at 70% of your wages. After that, you are transferred to the UWV for sickness benefits. How do I ask for sick leave in the Netherlands? If you’re sick in the Netherlands but need to go to work, you’ll typically need to call, email, or text a designated person. Check your contract, employee handbook, or discuss it with your manager. Can I get sick leave for burnout in the Netherlands? If you’re burnt out, you are eligible for sick leave in the Netherlands. If a doctor, or in some cases a company doctor, can determine that you are experiencing a burn out this can count as sick leave. Can I get sick leave if I am depressed in the Netherlands? You can call in sick if you are depressed in the Netherlands. Depression is an illness that is recognised as making someone incapable to work. In cases of chronic depression, this can lead to long-term absenteeism from work or a move to a disability pension from the UWV.

