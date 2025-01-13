A 38-year-old Dutch woman named Marjolein van der Heijden has been missing since Thursday, January 9. Her last confirmed location was the Soetendaalsekade in North Rotterdam.

The Dutch police have published her photo and urgently request the public’s help in finding her.

Here’s what we know

Marjolein is described as having light skin, blond hair, a slim build and a height of 1.75 metres. She was last seen wearing a long green coat and carrying two black bags.

Update urgente vermissing Marjolein: er is nieuw beeld van 9 januari 14.14u op de Soetendaalsekade. Woont u in Hillegersberg of omgeving station Noord, dan vragen wij u uw camerabeelden te bekijken om te zien of Marjolein hier op te zien is na 14.14 uur. Tips/beelden: 0900-8844 pic.twitter.com/D4tkIX3lnC — Politie Eenheid Rotterdam eo (@POL_Rotterdam) January 12, 2025

Translation: Update urgent missing Marjolein: there is new footage from January 9th 2:14 PM on the Soetendaalsekade. If you live in Hillegersberg or the area around station Noord, we ask you to view your camera footage to see if Marjolein can be seen there after 2:14 PM. Tips/footage: 0900-8844.

Previously, Marjolein was seen at 2 PM on Thursday at a cooking shop near Noordplein.

The most recent police footage captured her at 2:14 PM on Soetendaalsekade in North Rotterdam. This is the last confirmed sighting of her, according to the AD.

Family’s plea

As Omroep West writes, Marjolein’s family is deeply concerned for her safety after making an appeal to the public:

“We just want her back home safe and sound as soon as possible.”

If you or anyone you know have any information about Marjolein’s whereabouts, please contact the police at 0900-8844.

