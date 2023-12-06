Save one infamous American exception, most politicians take a very business-like approach to their social media accounts. Populist right-wing leader Geert Wilders is no exception. Or… is he? 🤔

In a now-viral TikTok video, user Dewi Plantinga pointed out that Wilders — known for his harsh stance on immigration and well-documented hatred for Islam — only follows one account on Twitter (now known as X).

The account in question? Wilderspoezen: an account the politician set up for his cats.

It’s pawsitively bizarre

Featuring cutesy mock-ups of his cats Noortje, Snoetje, and Pluisje, the account is wildly at odds with his politics. (Or should we say “Wildersly at odds”? 😉)

FIJNE HALLOWEEN 🎃 pic.twitter.com/DHlVdRr3Gn — Snoetje en Pluisje (@Wilderspoezen) October 31, 2023

Hilarious cat mock-ups or no hilarious cat mock-ups, Wilders’ divisive politics certainly do not endear him to a percentage of the Dutch population.

