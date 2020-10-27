Coronavirus: today’s news

The latest headlines:

  • No new measures, current measures will be in place through to the new year.
  • Prime Minister Rutte and Health Minister de Jonge urge the public to follow the current measures.
  • Rutte hopes that no new measures will be needed around Christmas.

Feature Image: DutchReview

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.