In the past year, we’ve got used to the phrase “working from home”. It has become our new way of life. So, it’s good to hear the Netherlands is voted one of the top ten countries in the world for remote working.

Circleloop has published a list of the top countries when it comes to working from home. Canada came out on top, followed by the UK and Romania.

The countries are ranked based on various factors including internet speed, the average cost of broadband, and the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment — which we already know is not cheap in the Netherlands. 😅

Cost of living in the Netherlands

While the Netherlands may be good at keeping us at home, it turns out to be a costly place to live — something which is not news to us. It ranked eighth most expensive place to rent, the average price being €1,213 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.

The Dutch have speed

At least we are well connected. Turns out we like to Google on the go, the Netherlands currently ranking fourth in the world for mobile internet speed.

Our at-home browsing is a little slower, only just making the top 20 in the world for speedy broadband. But we (don’t) pay for the privilege, Dutch broadband being cheaper than 30 other countries on the list.

Fifth happiest country in the world

The Dutch were ranked the fifth happiest country in the world according to the world happiness report (even though they might not be happy about working at home). Finland pinched the top spot with its fellow Nordic countries also scoring highly.

Ad

The top ten countries for remote working

Curious about the Netherlands’ competitors? Here are the top ten countries for remote work according to Circleloop’s “digital nomad score”:

Ranking Country Score 1 Canada 74.35 2 UK 63.34 3 Romania 62.28 4 Sweden 61.54 5 Denmark 61.49 6 France 60.80 7 Netherlands 60.27 8 Australia 60.16 9 Switzerland 60.15 10 Germany 60.00

Do you think the Netherlands is a good place to work from home? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Daria Shevtsova/Pexels