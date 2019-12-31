Buienradar has warned that a thick fog settling over the Netherlands means a view of dazzling fireworks to welcome the new decade could be completely blocked by the rare weather event.

“I deliberately did not buy flares, because you may only see some glowing,” Martijn Dorrestein of Buienradar told RTL Nieuws. “The visibility can be less than 10 to 50 meters.”

Road users have also been warned by the travellers association ANWB to avoid driving tonight unless absolutely necessary. Visibility could drop to around 10 metres in some parts of the country, and drivers are warned their fog lights won’t do any good.

“Look at where you are and whether the situation there is so bad. You may actually be on the road and no longer see where you are. We really want to warn about that,” a spokesperson for the ANWB told RTL Nieuws. “Stay inside in those situations and take it into account that you have to stay in that place.”