Amsterdam is a city that has it all. The endless range of shops, clubs, cafés, restaurants, galleries, museums, concerts, exhibitions and events ensures that Amsterdam is never boring! And yes, this includes poetry and spoken word hangouts. Amsterdam is home to tons of them!

Perhaps there is no city in the Netherlands that appeals to the imagination more than Amsterdam. Many poets have been inspired by her buildings, streets, parks, a mix of cultures, diversity, and atmospheres. Their works have told of the city’s beauty, her people and her experiences throughout the years.

I have been a poet for as long as I can remember and there is something about Amsterdam that both inspires my poetry and drives me to perform my poems in almost every poetry event/hangout in the old city. Lovers of poetry are at home when in Amsterdam. Poetry events are regularly organised in various bookshops, cafes, bars, libraries and even theatres, and if inspiration or soothing spoken words are what you seek, then Amsterdam has so much in store for you.

Here are 6 of Amsterdam’s most popular poetry and spoken word communities and if you’re into the spoken word, then you would definitely want to check them out.