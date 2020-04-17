We all love to support local businesses — and during an economic crisis, it’s more important than ever. A little bit of purchasing power can go a long way, so if you want to buy local, we want to make it a little bit easier.

Whether you’re craving a decent coffee to get you through working from home, keen for a night off cooking, feeling like the freshest fruit and veg, or desiring flowers to light up your home, we’re gathering the best local businesses in The Hague that you can continue to support during coronavirus. Some are single stores, others are franchises, all have business owners that you can help.

NOTE: This is a living article 🌱We’re constantly adding and updating businesses that are still open. If you know a business that should be on it, leave a comment below!

Restaurants

Baladi Manouche is a Lebanese-themed street food venue, with accessible prices and tasty food. You can go pick-up there every day except Monday from 9 AM until 3 PM and you can also order it from the comfort of your own home.

Location: Torenstraat 95, 2513 BP Den Haag

This one’s an Italian-themed franchise with several establishments throughout the Hague, and you can find anything ranging from pasta and anti-pasta to pizzas and more. You can order home-deliveries from their website or any of the delivery apps such as Thuisbezorgd or Deliveroo.

Locations: Laan van Meerdervoort 40B, Javastraat 29, Dagelijkse Groenmarkt 36, Keizerstraat 30

Ad

For those of you who are vegan, the aptly named ‘Fast and Vegan’ should cater to all of your needs. The restaurant is open for deliveries, so check out your delivery apps if you want to place an order.

Location: Piet Heinstraat 96a, 2518 CL Den Haag

This one is another vegan-themed venue that grows some of its produce in their back-garden. Fresh! You can get deliveries from the place or go pick up from Wednesday to Sunday between 5 and 7 PM.

Location: Kapelweg 18, 2587 BM Den Haag

Cafes

Plenty

Plenty is a nice little cafe from which you can order takeout of coffee and/or bread. They’re open Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday for deliveries.

Location: Piet Heinstraat 37, 2518 CB Den Haag

This cozy cafe in the city center is still available for takeout Friday to Sunday from 10:00-16:00. So if you’re fancying an espresso fix on your weekends, this is the place to go!

Location: Papestraat 11, 2513 AV Den Haag

Crunch cafe This locale is great not only for getting your daily dose of coffee, but also getting some muffins, cinnamon rolls and other baked goodies. They’re open every day for takeout between 10:00-16:00. Location: Piet Heinstraat 108, 2518 CM Den Haag Douwe Egberts Café New Babylon This cafe close to the Central Station is another great pick for getting your coffee for takeout. Location: Anna van Buerenplein 3, 2595 DA Den Haag Local supermarkets Mikros This family-run business is both gezellig and contains all products that you need for your day to day needs. They even have a small bakery in the back! Location: Piet Heinstraat 136, 2518 CM Den Haag Kelly’s Expat Shopping Another family-run supermarket that is catered towards expats and has an assortment of British products. Location: Zoutmanstraat 22A, 2518 GP Den Haag

This great store allows you to order flowers straight to the comfort of your home, in case you need a bit of natural colour in your life.

Location: Kneuterdijk 9, 2514 EM Den Haag

De Regenboog

Owned by an old Dutchie, this store not only has flowers at a fair price, but you can also get food for your pets!

Location: Elandstraat 156, 2513 GW Den Haag

Know another business who should make the list? Tell us in the comments below and we’ll add them!

Feature Image: Canva