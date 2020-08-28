For the past few weeks, the municipalities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam ran an experiment, making face masks mandatory in busy areas. They have now decided to discontinue this trial.

The experiment has been running for almost a month– since August 5– and will continue until next Monday. In Rotterdam the busy areas, where a face mask is mandatory until Monday, are Visserijplein, Afrikaanderplein and Binnenrotte and the indoor shopping centers Zuidplein and Alexandrium. In Amsterdam, the areas are the Red Light District, Kalverstraat, Nieuwendijk and in the markets on Plein ’40 -’45 and Albert Cuypstraat.

The measure only applies to people over the age of 13, and not in places where there were already other coronavirus regulations in place, such as in gyms or cafes. A fine of €95 is the penalty for not wearing the face mask in the required areas.

The experiment will be evaluated by the Netherlands Study Center for Crime and Law Enforcement (NSCR), and the results should be available next month, NU.nl reports. The experiment looked at whether wearing a face mask in busy areas would encourage people to keep to the 1.5m rule more often.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva