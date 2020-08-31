Don’t hold your breath — the potential late summer weather seems to be skipping the party this week. Temperatures previously expected to go higher into the 20s will apparently be capped at just 20 degrees, at least for now.

Weather calculations performed by Buienrader a few days ago indicated a spike in heat, but new calculations by the weather forecaster show a completely different story. Maximum temperatures this week will wobble between 18 and 20 degrees, with the minimum temperature dropping to 8 degrees on Tuesday.

Rain

Despite the slight chill, it seems things will stay relatively dry in the next couple of days. Tuesday and Wednesday may be overcast but have a very low chance of rain.

But of course, the showers never hold back for too long in the Netherlands, so you can expect a 70% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. These may at times be fierce so don’t forget your umbrella and raincoat!

So is summer over now?

Philippe Schambergen of Buienradar says higher temperatures may yet be on the cards, reports RTL Nieuws. “It could well be that we will have another late summer later in September. It could also be 25 degrees in October. There is nothing to say about that yet.”

But for now, September is looking cool as a cucumber with some fresh 10 degree nights coming our way.

Feature Image: Azhar J/Unsplash