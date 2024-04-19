This Dutch influencer was detained in Morocco for… wearing a short skirt?!

Most insults were below the belt 🤨

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
Image: DutchReview/Canva

When 20-year-old Dutch-Moroccan influencer Armani L’Goumani agreed to participate in a Moroccan dating show, she never imagined that something as mundane as her outfit would send the internet into an absolute frenzy.

According to news broadcaster Rijnmond, who reached out to L’Goumani for comment, the influencer was at the airport — en route to the Netherlands — when she was stopped by customs.

“I was told to report to the nearest police station for some questions regarding an ongoing investigation.” L’Goumani revealed.

Her ‘crime’? Being a woman in a short skirt, apparently

As reported by Rijnmond, L’Goumani was accused of indecency and romanticising dating culture — the former of which can carry a prison sentence of up to two years and a fine of €50.

The ‘crimes’ were committed in this YouTube video, uploaded by the Moroccan account Kawaliss. 👇

The cherry on top of her list of supposed offences, however? The fact that she’d let her dog choose her perfect date. 🐕

She sets the record straight on TikTok

In response, L’Goumani posted a video to her half a million TikTok followers, clarifying the situation. 👇

@armani_goumani2

💋

♬ origineel geluid – A R M A N I

In the video, the influencer explains that she was personally invited to participate in the show and that the clothes — yes, even the skirt that has social media users foaming at the mouth! — were approved beforehand.

(Funnily enough, as revealed in the video, the much-hated skirt wasn’t technically even a skirt, but a skort — essentially, a skirt with a pair of shorts sewn on underneath. Hardly immodest… 🤨)

Whilst the Moroccan authorities have yet to offer clarity on L’Goumani’s situation, it’s reported that she’s in the process of contacting a lawyer.

What do you think of L’Goumani’s story? Shoot us all your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview/Canva
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

2 COMMENTS

  1. that’s not real; she was never detained, only an internet outrage which is totally fine as long as no one gets harm

  2. Every country has its own privacy, culture, and ideas, and we must respect them. As for disturbing a country, this is unacceptable

