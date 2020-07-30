Amsterdam and Rotterdam will be the first Dutch municipalities that require people to wear a face mask in certain areas only.

From next Wednesday, August 5, anyone over the age of 13 will be subject to the new rule while walking on streets or inside shops in the designated areas.

It has been emphasized that this is not a replacement for social distancing — people are still expected to keep 1.5 metres away from each other.

READ MORE | No face mask rules nationwide, but local experiments possible

Where will wearing a face mask be compulsory?

In Rotterdam, people will need to wear a face mask in shopping areas in the centre, such as the Coolsingel, Lijnbaan, De Meent, and Nieuwe Binnenwegplein. Markets on the Visserijplein, Afrikaanderplein, and the Binnenrotte will also have the rule, and so will the covered shopping malls Alexandrium and Zuidplein.

We gaan het dragen van een 😷mondkapje vanaf woensdag 5 augustus verplichten in het Wallengebied, in de winkelstraten Kalverstraat/ Nieuwendijk en op de markten op Plein ‘40-’45 en de Albert Cuypstraat. Hou ook met een mondkapje op 1,5 meter afstand. ⤵️ https://t.co/qxXXYSkb5K — Gemeente Amsterdam (@AmsterdamNL) July 30, 2020

In Amsterdam, this includes the Red Light District, the shopping streets Kalverstraat and Nieuwendijk, and in the markets on Plein ’40 -’45 and Albert Cuypstraat.

Ad

Why have municipalities implemented this rule?

The decision by the municipalities comes after weeks of speculation about whether a nationwide rule would be announced. The Dutch government has decided not to take a stance on the issue but agreed Wednesday to allow municipalities to experiment.

Do you agree with this being implemented in Amsterdam and Rotterdam? Should it be compulsory elsewhere in the Netherlands too? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva