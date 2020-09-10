Over 80% of Dutch coronavirus testing locations are filled to the brim, while only four of 100 test locations in the Netherlands still have ample space.

Many people who have coronavirus complains are currently not able to be tested, reports NOS. The GGD says it has never been so busy.

“We think that’s because there are simply a lot of people with complaints who now want to test themselves,” says a municipal health department (GGD) spokesperson. Phone lines have been overloaded, and only scarce appointments are available online.

The lack of testing is blamed by the GGD on the Ministry of Health. It says the Ministry hasn’t purchased enough lab capacity to deal with the volume of testing.

GGD scammer charges people for free tests

Meanwhile, a worker of the national coronavirus hotline has attempted to scam potential test-takers. On his calls, he would try to get people wanting a test appointment to pay up first.

The 24-year-old from Rotterdam has now been arrested. The GGD says he may have attempted to scam up to 85 people.

“It’s not a free test for nothing,” a spokesman for the GGD told RTL Nieuws. “Thousands of people go out of their way to make things go right and then something like this happens.”

How much the employee padded his bank account with is currently unknown. The GGD is investigating the theft.

