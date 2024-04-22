Living in the NetherlandsEducation

5 super benefits to studying at Nyenrode Business University

Education you can't get anywhere else 🏆

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
As one of the most renowned universities for business and management studies in Europe, it’s no surprise that studying at Nyenrode Business University comes with plenty of pluses.

And we have to say, Nyenrode certainly lives up to the expectations. If you’re considering studying in the Netherlands, here are five benefits to starting your academic career at Nyenrode Business University

1. You’ll be spoiled for choice with study programmes at Nyenrode

Nyenrode offers a variety of choices when it comes to where and how you want to study. 

The full-time Bachelor of Science in Business Administration is especially popular, as it’s taught in English, and you can also choose to study in Amsterdam (for those cool city vibes) or Breukelen (if you want to study and live in a castle!). 

students-sitting-together-at-a-picnic-table-to-work-at-nyenrode-business-university-in-the-netherlands
Nyenrode has a unique study-social life balance. Image: Nyenrode Business University

Nyenrode also offers a full-time Master of Science programme in Management, entirely in English. 

2. You’ll get the perfect balance between theory and practice

Students follow a rigorous study programme at Nyenrode Business University, learning about core topics of business and management, like strategy, marketing, entrepreneurship, and finance. 

But that’s not all. Students will also have a chance to test this academic knowledge — and we don’t mean in exams. 

There are plenty of opportunities to work on case studies and real projects that allow students to gain practical skills and knowledge that they can use in the future. 

students-working-on-a-practical-case-at-nyenrode-business-university-in-the-netherlands
Put those skills to good use! Image: Nyenrode Business University

By the time you graduate, you’ll have extensive hands-on experience and the knowledge to back it up. 

3. You’ll have plenty of opportunities for career development

Students also get a lot of guidance when it comes to career development and counselling at Nyenrode Business University

Whether you have a million-euro business idea waiting to be developed or need a bit of help deciding where you want to intern, you can get some advice on how to best proceed. 

students-at-nyenrode-business-university-gathering-for-a-career-development-session
We love to see a career-oriented student. Image: Nyenrode Business University

As part of the study programmes, students also have to work on important soft skills that can make a career in business all the more easy. 

This includes skills like negotiation, leadership, stakeholder management, and professional business writing — skills you can’t always learn sitting in a classroom with your head buried in a book. 

4. You’ll be part of the tight-knit Nyenrode community (and have guaranteed housing!)

Student life and experience are some of the most important parts of becoming a university student — and let’s just say that studying at Nyenrode presents another benefit.

Nyenrode Business University is one of the few university institutions in the Netherlands that actually guarantees housing for all of its students. 

picture-of-kasteel-nijenrode-in-dutch-town-breukelen
Who wouldn’t want to live in a castle? Image: Arnoldius/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0

Whether students choose to live in Amsterdam or Breukelen (which they get to choose, both for bachelor’s and master’s degrees!), they can move to the city knowing they have housing ready for them. 

Both campuses also have top-notch facilities, such as study areas, student lounges, laundromats, and sports facilities, to make the campus feel more like a home. 

Plus, there are plenty of opportunities to socialise and make friends while studying at Nyenrode. 

In addition to classes, studying, and lounges, students will play sports while they’re studying, as Nyenrode believes it stimulates teamwork and learning from other peers in a non-academic setting.  

students-playing-hocket-at-nyenrode-business-university
There’s no “I” in “team”! Image: Nyenrode Business University

5. You’ll spend a lot of time in a multicultural environment

If you aren’t packing your suitcases already, we have another benefit that’s sure to appeal to a keen international student. 

All the study programmes, accommodations, and extracurricular activities are multicultural and international-friendly. 

Students can always contact the international office for questions relating to studying, working, and living in the Netherlands (including any immigration questions they may have). 

diverse-group-of-students-at-nyenrode-business-university
You’ll get a chance to meet people from all over the world. Image: Nyenrode Business University

Nyenrode Business University’s two main study programmes are in English, and the campuses and non-academic activities help integrate Dutch and non-Dutch students outside of studying. 

READ MORE | How to learn Dutch: the ultimate guide (by people who learned it!)

People from all over the world come to Nyenrode to study, making it a melting pot of cultures and perspectives.

On top of that, bachelor’s students in their third year have the opportunity to do an exchange programme at one of Nyenrode’s partner universities, while master’s students can take part in an international immersion programme for a week. When else would you get a chance like this?

All in all, Nyenrode Business University offers a brilliant education in business and management and gives its students a unique student experience. 

Plus, extra perks like guaranteed housing and career development opportunities are certain to set Nyenrode apart from other institutions. 

What are your experiences studying in the Netherlands? Would you like to study at Nyenrode? Tell us in the comments! 

Feature Image:Nyenrode Business University
Previous article
How to open a bank account for your kids in the Netherlands
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

